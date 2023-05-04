When speaking with Air Force Lacrosse's Brandon Dodd, one thing that immediately stands out is his laid-back, mellow nature.

His game on the field is a different story.

The Falcons senior leads Air Force in goals with 38, assists with 30 and points with 68, just two points shy of the single-season record he set last year.

Tuesday, Dodd was named ASUN Conference Player of the Year alongside Bellarmine's Kyle Playsted.

"Yeah it means a lot," Dodd said of the honor. "Just glad to be here with my friends and having a good time, having a good season together. We're not done yet though, so haven't achieved everything we want to achieve. "

The next possible achievement for Air Force is a conference title at the ASUN Championship this weekend. At 2 p.m. Friday, the Falcons face Robert Morris in the conference semifinals, a rematch of last year's semis which Robert Morris won 9-8.

Following that defeat in 2022, Air Force head coach Bill Wilson said his team showed great leadership.

"I think our guys, from our seniors on down, have been doing a good job of owning what we do as a program and I believe that our leadership has been solid throughout the year. And when I say throughout the year, I mean from when we ended our season the year prior in May in preparing for where we are right now," Wilson said.

A season ago, the Falcons were the third seed in the ASUN Championship. This year, Air Force is the second seed with a 10-5 record overall and a 7-2 conference record. Dodd had a pair of notable performances against league opponents this season, registering a league-high 10 points on six goals and four assists against Detroit Mercy and a season-high seven goals against Lindenwood.

"They wouldn't slide as much, so I gotta take advantage of my guy one-on-one and I was hot that day so it worked out, you know," Dodd said of his seven-goal performance.

As an attackman, the 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound Logan, Utah native is a matchup nightmare for opposing defensemen, Wilson said. The Falcons' coach credits Dodd's experience as a multi-sport athlete, notably a tight end in football, for his exceptional skills.

"I played football and basketball in high school," Dodd said. "Basketball definitely helped in terms of just like movement and understanding how to play with other people in a chaotic situation. ... The movement aspect is very similar. And then football definitely helped me with just physicality, being able to throw my shoulder in people and not care too much."

As for why Dodd chose Lacrosse, he enjoys the level of creativity the game fosters and also was recruited by his older brother.

Dodd's success comes as a result of his teammates as well, four of which received all-conference honors this year.

Dodd, junior defenseman Chris Bardak and junior midfielder Aidan Tolen made the All-ASUN first team. Senior goalkeeper Jason Rose made the second team and midfielder Luke Vrsansky made the all-freshman team.

"Certainly makes life a lot easier for everyone involved when you have good players on your team," Dodd said. "It allows you to take the foot off the gas a little bit and hand it over to other guys to lift it up sometimes when you're tired, which definitely helps."

Friday the team, especially Dodd and the other seniors, have one goal and that is to keep the season going.

"Definitely the mentality for all the seniors is just, we're not done yet and we want to keep going," Dodd said. "Obviously, it's win or go home now, so our plan is to keep winning. (Robert Morris) beat us one the last games last year and then they beat us in the tournament. And we want to flip the script a little bit, do the same thing to them this year, keep going."