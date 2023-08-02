Air Force’s Matthew Dapore was among 30 kickers across the nation included on the Lou Groza Award watch list on Monday.

The Lou Groza Award honors the top kicker in the country.

Dapore, a junior, was a semifinalist for the award last year when he hit 16 of 21 field goals and went 37 for 28 on extra points.

The Springboro, Ohio, native is 24 of 31 on field goal attempts in his career, posting a .774 percentage that ranks sixth in program history.

Six kickers from the Mountain West were included on the list, most of any conference.