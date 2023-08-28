And then there were two.

Air Force’s offseason-long, three-way quarterback battle has been whittled by one, according to the depth chart released Monday in advance of this weekend’s opener against Robert Morris.

Zac Larrier and Jensen Jones – in that order, for what that's worth – are listed as the two potential starters, bolded and with “OR” between their names. Ben Brittain is listed in the No. 3 spot.

Prior to this, any public mention of the position, including the preseason depth chart released in July, failed to decipher between the three, always listing or talking about the senior trio on equal terms.

Coach Troy Calhoun has maintained throughout the preseason that more than one quarterback will see significant action.

“At least two of those guys are going to play a good chunk of the snaps before we conclude this season,” Calhoun said.

The quarterback position wasn’t the only one to see changes, as new starters are listed at tight end (the injured Caleb Rillos replaced by James Bryant), right tackle (injured Kaleb Holcomb replaced by Mason Carlan), defensive tackle (injured Jayden Thiergood replaced by Kupono Blake), wide receiver (presumably injured Brandon Engel replaced by Wyatt Wilson) and cornerback (Jerome Gaillard Jr. replacing Trey Williams).

New names appear

Air Force issued (at most positions) a three-deep depth chart instead of its standard two-deep. This meant a first look at many players.

Some of the notable additions included sophomore fullback Dylan Carson, a 6-foot, 210-pound former three-star recruit from Marysville, Wash. That size is almost identical to that of Brad Roberts, who made his debut in the opener as a sophomore.

Jack Curtis, the highest-ranked recruit Air Force has signed in the 15 years 247Sports has tracked, is listed as the No. 3 outside linebacker. Curtis, a Dallas native, is listed at 6-5, 245.

Colorado Springs native Cole Palmer is on his first depth chart as the No. 3 defensive end.

At the skill positions on offense, sophomore tight end Bruin Fleishmann, junior slot receiver Kendin Alexander, junior wide receiver Jared Roznos and sophomore receiver Quin Smith were included.

Former three-star defensive lineman Aidan Swartz, a sophomore, and 6-7, 270-pound sophomore defensive lineman Daniel Grobe are both new to the list.

Still all seniors at QB

The quarterback position is one of two positions, strong safety being the other, to list three seniors on the depth chart.

Asked about balancing the need for future development with the current needs of the team, coach Troy Calhoun said that is being addressed.

“The younger guys will not lack for investment, to say the least,” Cahoun said. “I think if you went to some of those guys in the freshman class and sophomore class and asked them, ‘Do you get a good bit of interaction with Coach Thiessen and exposure to the offense and snaps? They absolutely do. That’s imperative because, not only if something were to occur this fall, but hopefully the glide, the springboard into what happens in February and March to help them that way.”

Missing from the list

Fullback Emmanuel Michel and cornerback Zion Kelly, both awaiting eligibility rulings from the NCAA for medical redshirts, were not included on the depth chart.

Also missing is sophomore slot receiver Kaden Frew, whose performance in spring and fall camp indicated he may be an emerging playmaker.

Kinamon’s health

Dane Kinamon missed most of the 2022 season with a severe hamstring injury, but it looks like he’s fully back.

Not only is Kinamon listed as the starting slot receiver, but he’s also listed as No. 1 at kick and punt returner.

AIR FORCE DEPTH CHART

OFFENSE

Left tackle

59 Adam Karas (6-4, 285, sr.) Arvada

73 Luke Vonderhaar (6-4, 270, so.) Bettendorf, Iowa

Left guard

69 Wesley Ndago (6-2, 300, sr.) Waco, Texas

71 Michael McAninch (6-3, 300, jr.) Toledo, Ohio

72 Christien Hawks (6-3, 290, so.) Norton, Kan.

Center

68 Thor Paglialong (6-4, 300, sr.) Woodstock, Ill.

53 Steven Iles (6-2, 285, sr.) Riverside, Calif.

64 Luke Hallstrom (6-2, 270, sr.) Naperville, Ill.

Right guard

75 Ethan Jackman (6-4, 310, sr.) Chaska, Minn.

56 Mark Hiestand (6-5, 285, sr.) South Bend, Ind.

54 Jackson Kohal (6-4, 305, jr.) Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Right tackle

74 Mason Carlan (6-3, 290, sr.) North Little Rock, Ark.

76 Alex Moore (6-3, 270, jr.) Louisville, Kent.

Tight end

81 James Bryant (6-4, 230, sr.) Roswell, Ga.

82 Connor McIntee (6-3, 235, sr.) Sacramento, Calif.

88 Bruin Fleischmann (6-5, 220, so.) Pocatello, Idaho

Quarterback

9 Zac Larrier (6-0, 195, sr.) Youngstown, Ohio – OR –

5 Jensen Jones (6-2, 215, sr.) Naples, Fla.

15 Ben Brittain (6-1, 190, sr.) Hewitt, Texas

Fullback

26 Owen Burk (5-11, 220, sr.) Grand Rapids, Mich. – OR –

33 Jet Harris (6-1, 215, sr.) Gray, Tenn.

20 Dylan Carson (6-0, 210, so.) Marysville, Wash.

Tailback

24 John Lee Eldridge III (5-9, 200, sr.) Lee’s Summit, Mo.

10 Jalen Johnson (5-10, 185, sr.) Decatur, Ga.

28 Aiden Calvert (5-10, 205, jr.) Chula Vista, Calif.

Slot receiver

23 Dane Kinamon (6-0, 205, sr.) Peachtree City, Ga.

6 Cameron Breier (6-2, 195, jr.) Pasco, Wash.

18 Kendin Alexander (5-10, 165, jr.) Seattle

Wide receiver

11 Wyatt Wilson (6-3, 195, sr.) New Canaan, Conn.

13 Jared Roznos (6-0, 190, jr.) Sacramento, Calif.

87 Quin Smith (6-1, 190, so.) Adairsville, Ga.

DEFENSE

Defensive end

13 PJ Ramsey (6-3, 260, sr.) Phenix City, Ala.

87 Caden Blum (6-5, 265, sr.) Baraboo, Wisc.

56 Cole Palmer (6-4, 235, jr.) Colorado Springs

Nose guard

96 Payton Zdroik (6-0, 275, jr.) Brentwood, Calif.

62 James Tomasi (6-0, 310, jr.) Provo, Utah

99 Aidan Swartz (6-4, 270, so.) Sylvania, Ohio

Defensive tackle

55 Kupono Blake (6-2, 270, sr.) Kalihi, Hawaii

95 Daniel Grobe (6-7, 270, so.) Tomball, Texas

94 Kaleb Tompkins (6-4, 260, jr.) Midlothian, Texas

Outside linebacker

8 Bo Richter (6-2, 250, sr.) Naperville, Ill.

18 Elijah Sanders (6-3, 240, jr.) Clayton, N.C.

35 Jack Curtis (6-5, 245, so.) Dallas

Inside linebacker

44 Johnathan Youngblood (5-11, 225, sr.) Atlanta

32 Osaro Aihie (6-1, 225, jr.) San Leandro, Calif.

46 Zach Juckel (6-2, 210, so.) Lakeville, Minn.

Inside linebacker

40 Alec Mock (6-3, 240, sr.) Weddington, N.C.

27 Julian Williams (6-2, 230, jr.) Aurora

50 Grant Uyl (5-11, 225, jr.) Grand Rapids, Mich.

SPUR

11 Camby Goff (6-1, 215, sr.) Reynoldsburg, Ohio

19 CJ Boyd (6-1, 200, jr.) Milwaukee

9 Levi Brown (6-1, 175, so.) Kennesaw, Ga.

Cornerback

22 Jerome Gaillard Jr. (6-4, 200, jr.) Kempner, Texas

0 Trey Williams (5-10, 175, jr.) Atlanta

14 K.C. Beard (6-1, 200, jr.) Antioch, Tenn.

Strong safety

16 Jayden Goodwin (6-1, 195, sr.) Houston

10 Jalen Mergerson (5-11, 210, sr.) Aurora

12 Patrick Dahlen (6-3, 210, sr.) Canton, Ga.

Free safety

7 Trey Taylor (6-0, 210, sr.)

20 Jake Smith (6-1, 210, sr.) Roswell, Ga.

15 Jake Martin (6-2, 200, jr.) Monument

Cornerback

3 Jamari Bellamy (6-2, 185, jr.) Atlanta – OR –

5 Corey Collins (5-11, 185, sr.) Suwanee, Ga.

30 Tyme Collins (6-0, 210, jr.) Waldorf, Md.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

43 Matthew Dapore (6-0, 190, jr.) Springboro, Ohio

96 Reagan Tubbs (5-10, 175, so.) Flower Mound, Texas

Punter

95 Carson Bay (5-11, 160, so.) Tampa, Fla. – OR –

97 Luke Freer (6-4, 220, so.) Fairhope, Ala.

Long snapper

49 Kurt Chesney (6-0, 195, so.) Aliso Viejo, Calif.

41 J. Frank Melgarejo III (6-0, 225, sr.) Plantation, Fla.

Holder

95 Carson Bay (5-11, 160, so.) Tampa, Fla.

97 Luke Freer (6-4, 220, so.) Fairhope, Ala.

Punt returner

23 Dane Kinamon (6-0, 195, sr.) Peachtree City, Ga.

13 Jared Roznos (6-0, 190, jr.) Sacramento, Calif.

Kickoff returner

23 Dane Kinamon (6-0, 195, jr.) Peachtree City, Ga.

13 Jared Roznos (6-0, 190, jr.) Sacramento, Calif.

24 John Lee Eldridge III (5-9, 200, sr.) Lee’s Summit, Mo.)