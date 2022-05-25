Air Force baseball will get its first taste of the postseason in six years on Thursday, and with a once-in-a-generation talent on the mound.
The fourth-seeded Falcons will play in their first Mountain West Tournament since 2016 when they open in San Diego against top-seed UNLV at 7 p.m.
This is the first time Air Force has qualified for the conference tournament under a four-team format. The other appearances came when the field included six or seven teams.
With Paul Skenes expected to pitch the opener, the Falcons will be a tough draw.
Skenes (9-2) leads the Mountain West in wins and opponents’ batting average (.226). He’s third in the conference with 82 strikeouts, second in ERA (2.65) and Air Force has won Skene’s past nine starts – the last loss coming at the Runnin’ Rebels on March 18 when Skenes gave up three hits and two runs in five innings while striking out six.
The sophomore helps himself at the plate as well, as the hurler/catcher/DH ranks second in the Mountain West in slugging (.681) and third in OPS (1.095). He’s hitting .406 (28-for-69) in his past 17 games with 14 extra-base hits.
Air Force’s offense was outperformed only by UNLV this season in the conference, as the Falcons hit .316 (UNLV was at .331) and scored 469 runs (UNLV scored 525).
The top two hitters in the league were Air Force’s Sam Kulasingam, the conference batting champion at .412 and with a team-record 98 hits, and UNLV’s Hank Zeisler (.399 and a league-best 1.202 OPS).
Air Force (27-27, 15-15 Mountain West) and UNLV (36-20, 21-9) traded three-game home sweeps against each other this year, with Air Force outscoring the Rebels 51-17 in three victories at Falcon Field from April 29-May 1.
The Falcons narrowly earned entry into the conference tournament. Needing a win in either of its final two games, Air Force led New Mexico by six runs in the ninth inning on Friday before falling 13-12. The next day coach Mike Kazlausky sent Dylan Rogers to the mound and received eight scoreless innings from the freshman.
“With our backs against the wall, we needed a strong pitching performance," Kazlausky said. "And we sure did get one.”
The tournament will feature a double elimination format. If the Falcons lose Thursday, they will face the loser of No. 2 Nevada and No. 3 San Jose State and would need four consecutive victories to win the title. If they win on Thursday they could win the title with two more wins.
It’s a pivotal first-round game, and the best possible time to put the ball in Skenes’ hand.
Air Force’s fireworks
The Falcons…
- Rank eighth among 293 NCAA Division-I programs with a .316 batting average.
- Lead the nation in doubles per game (2.56)
- Are fifth in the country with 628 hits.
- Are in the nation’s top 25 in runs (14th with 469) and home runs (25th with a program-record 84)