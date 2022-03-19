Coach Frank Serratore likened his Air Force squad to Cinderella as the Falcons entered the Atlantic Hockey Association semifinals. They topped Rochester Institute of Technology and earned a spot in the final against the top team in the league, American International.

But the Falcons’ dance ended on Saturday, just one game away from the NCAA Tournament, as AIC took the AHA title with a 7-0 victory over the Falcons in Utica, New York.

“There was nothing good about that from our perspective,” Serratore said. “We have to give all the credit in the world to AIC. They were better than us in every facet.”

The Yellow Jackets struck first, less than six minutes into the contest, taking advantage of some sloppy puck work by the Falcons.

AFA turned it over three times before AIC was able to corral the puck. Blake Bennett found Julius Janhonen, who scored for a 1-0 lead.

The Falcons got a good look midway through the frame, as Will Gavin battled the AIC defense behind the net before finding Parker Brown waiting for the puck. He fired, but Alec Calvaruso came up with the save.

As the period ended, Brandon Koch was assessed a penalty for hitting after the whistle. The Yellow Jackets took advantage of the power play to start the second, taking a 2-0 lead as Brian Rigali scored.

AIC leads the AHA in power-play conversion percentage, scoring at a 24% rate. The Yellow Jackets went 4-8 on the power play in Saturday's game. They also outshot Air Force 31-18, and won the faceoff battle, 40-23.

“We tried to slow them down, we tried to be physical with them,” Serratore said. “They capitalized on every mistake we made.”

Chris Dodero and Zak Galambos added goals before the period ended, giving the Yellow Jackets a 4-0 lead.

The third period was much of the same, with the Falcons giving up three more goals. Dodero scored his second of the game — this time a short-handed goal — and Bennett added another two minutes later, the score coming on a power-play.

Then Janhonen scored another goal in the advantage, AIC’s fourth power-play goal of the contest.

The seventh goal led to AFA taking senior goalie Alex Schilling off the ice, and putting freshman Guy Blessing in the net.

The Falcons finished the season 16-17-3 (11-13-3 AHA).