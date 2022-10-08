On a night when Air Force wore black jerseys honoring the U.S. Space Force, the Falcons nearly earned a win of galactic proportions.
But they ran out of rocket fuel toward the end.
Air Force tied No. 11 Notre Dame 5-5 after leading by three goals in the third period. The draw — on day two of the Ice Breaker Tournament at Cadet Ice Arena — moved the Falcons to 0-1-1.
“We were the better team tonight; we just couldn’t find a way to finish the game,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said. “The outright win was right there for us."
An efficient power play helped the Falcons initiate their launch early in the game.
Air Force went 3-for-3 with a man advantage, as Nate Horn scored two power-play goals and Brandon Koch had one. Air Force also scored a power-play goal in Friday’s loss to Maine, making the Falcons 4-for-7 on the power play in two games thus far.
“Against a team like this, you have to capitalize on the chances they give you,” Horn said. “Luckily tonight, we helped ourselves out with some power-play goals and our kill has been really good.”
Serratore added, “Our special teams were pretty darn good tonight.”
Horn’s first power-play goal came eight minutes into the first period. The Falcons then outscored Notre Dame 3-1 in the second period.
Horn had his second goal and Koch and Luke Rowe joined the scoring sheet, giving Air Force a 4-1 lead heading into the third period.
That three-goal cushion, though, proved not large enough.
ND’s Solag Bakich scored six minutes into the third period. Then Trevor Janicke netted a goal to make it 4-3.
Air Force had an immediate answer to Janicke’s goal, however, as Bennett Norlin scored and expanded the Falcons’ cushion to two goals.
Serratore thought Norlin’s answer would be enough for his team to secure a regulation win.
“I thought we’d get the next one, and it didn’t turn out that way,” Serratore said.
The Fighting Irish had an immediate answer of their own.
Less than a minute after Norlin’s goal, Notre Dame’s Jake Boltmann scored, once again making it a one-goal game. And with 1:12 remaining, Notre Dame’s Ryder Rolston scored, tying the game for the first time since the first period.
Neither team scored in the remaining 1:12 or the overtime period, making the game a tie, by rule. The teams did, however, play a shootout, which Air Force won.
Though it doesn’t count in the win column, beating the Fighting Irish felt good for the Falcons after their dismal third period.
“I think everyone’s just really excited,” Horn said. “You don’t get to play a team like that every weekend, so it’s one of those games we’ll remember 20 years from now.
“The moral victory does matter.”
Even after Notre Dame outscored Air Force 4-1 in the third period, the Falcons saw Saturday’s game as a large improvement from Friday’s 4-1 loss to Maine.
After defensive lapses and offensive inefficiency defined Friday’s season opener, Saturday was a step in the right direction.
“We had an outright victory that got away, and that stings a little bit, but it doesn’t sting as poorly as how badly we got outplayed by Maine,” Serratore said.
Air Force travels to Lindenwood this week for its first road series, which begins Friday. Though 0-4, Lindenwood put together strong showings against Minnesota and Michigan, both of which are top-10 squads.
After two strong periods and an overall better performance Saturday, the Falcons will look to stay in orbit against the Lions.
“We’ll find out about this weekend,” Serratore said. “Can we sustain that and take another step next weekend? If we do, then all of this is worth it.”
Horn said, “They’ve shown they’re a really good team this year, so we have to see where this tie — win-ish — takes us.”