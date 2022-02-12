AFA hockey

Air Force sophomore forward Brian Adams attempts to gain possession of the puck as it flies past Holy Cross junior defenseman Mike Higgins during the second period Friday in Colorado Springs.

 Chancey Bush, The Gazette

With Holy Cross — AHA’s last-place team — coming to town, Air Force had the chance to secure two victories. Instead, the Crusaders left with a sweep, finishing off the Falcons on Saturday with a 3-2 victory.

Jack Ricketts, Nick Hale and Grayson Constable scored for Holy Cross.

AFA’s two goals came from Luke Rowe and Brandon Koch.

The Falcons held a 32-21 shots advantage, and won 31 faceoffs to 26 for Holy Cross.

AFA also had nine power-play chances, capitalizing on two. Holy Cross scored on both of its power plays.

Up next, AFA (11-15-2, 7-8-1) travels to Bentley for its second-to-last series on Friday and Saturday.

