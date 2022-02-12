With Holy Cross — AHA’s last-place team — coming to town, Air Force had the chance to secure two victories. Instead, the Crusaders left with a sweep, finishing off the Falcons on Saturday with a 3-2 victory.
Jack Ricketts, Nick Hale and Grayson Constable scored for Holy Cross.
AFA’s two goals came from Luke Rowe and Brandon Koch.
The Falcons held a 32-21 shots advantage, and won 31 faceoffs to 26 for Holy Cross.
AFA also had nine power-play chances, capitalizing on two. Holy Cross scored on both of its power plays.
Up next, AFA (11-15-2, 7-8-1) travels to Bentley for its second-to-last series on Friday and Saturday.