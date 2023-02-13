The final score doesn’t show it, but Air Force dominated Canisius on Monday.

The Falcons won by just one goal, escaping with a 2-1 victory, but they controlled almost every major category. Air Force outshot the Golden Griffins 54-23 and won 44 faceoffs to Canisius’ 36.

“It was a 2-1 rout,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said. “It really was.”

Air Force’s offense didn’t take long to find success. The Falcons scored midway through the first period to take an early lead.

But for a while after that, they couldn’t find the back of the net. Air Force constantly held the puck in its attacking zone but had nothing to show for it.

Canisius goaltender Jacob Barczewski made acrobatic save after acrobatic save, halting every one of Air Force’s rushes after Reim’s early goal.

And adding to Air Force’s frustrations, the Golden Griffins scored soon after Reim’s goal to equalize the game.

At one point, the Falcons had 41 shots on goal and only one goal to show for it.

“It’s a little bit frustrating, but at the same time, you have to take it as a challenge,” Air Force senior Willie Reim said. “He’s playing well. Who’s going to be the first one to beat him?”

Finally, the Falcons found the net again: Sophomore Clayton Cosentino scored late in the second period as Air Force reclaimed the lead.

Despite the frustrations of having so many shots and so few goals, the Falcons never let them boil over.

“You can’t get flustered; you have to just stay the course,” Air Force’s Luke Rowe said. “You’re confident in your guys that one of these is going to go in eventually.”

From there, it was a game of keep away. Barczewski didn’t show any signs of fatigue, continuing to make stellar saves while limiting the damage.

Thankfully for Air Force, the Falcons’ netminder also played well.

Senior Austin Park, playing in place of an injured Maiszon Balboa, allowed only one goal. He finished the game with 22 saves to earn the win.

For a while, Air Force’s offense was so stellar that Park didn’t face many shots. That changed toward the end of the game, when Canisius had multiple power plays and eventually pulled Barczewski.

The lull in action didn’t faze Park, though. His late-game saves allowed the Falcons to earn their “2-1 rout.”

“Park is kind of cold, so he’s not having to make any movements, then, all of the sudden he’s making sprawling saves,” Reim said. “It just shows that he was locked in tonight.”

Monday’s win is a landmark one.

The Falcons earned three points and are now just four points behind Canisius for the eighth spot in the conference standings. Eight teams reach the conference tournament, making several points a necessity for the Falcons in this series.

“These points are pretty important, and I think everyone knows it,” Reim said. “We’re battling, they’re battling, and fortunately, we were able to pull it out tonight.”

Air Force can get even closer to the playoff picture on Tuesday. The Falcons will go for the sweep at 7 p.m. at Cadet Ice Arena.

If the Falcons can see the same production out of their offense and Park as they did on Monday, that gap between ninth place and eighth could very well shrink to just one point.

“We just had the mentality of shoot first and put everything to the net,” Rowe said. “We need to keep that going tomorrow. Two goals is not enough, but maybe tomorrow it will bounce a little better.”