Air Force hockey has brought on a Navy graduate to fill a new position on its coaching staff.

Steve Jennings will serve as assistant coach, filling a spot created through an NCAA initiative that has allowed teams to expand coaching staff sizes in various sports. Baseball and softball (not offered at Air Force) can also expand staff size from three to four under the NCAA decision approved in January and enacted in July.

A 1991 graduate of the Naval Academy, Jennings most recently served as the general manager of the El Paso Rhinos of the North American Hockey League. He has also worked in various management, scouting and coaching roles in the NAHL since 2004 for the Aberdeen Wings, Topeka RoadRunners and Santa Fe RoadRunners.

“Steve is a great addition to our staff,” coach Frank Serratore said. “He is a terrific hockey man with a great eye for talent. His experience as both a coach and scout is invaluable and strengthens our staff in every area.”

At the college level, Jennings has served as an assistant at Navy and Lehigh.

At Air Force, Jennings joins a veteran staff. Serratore has helmed the program since 1997, while associate head coaches Andy Berg and Joe Doyle have each been on staff for more than 18 years.