Air Force will open the 2022-23 season just how coach Frank Serratore likes to — against some of the best.
Along with Denver, the Falcons will host the Ice Breaker Tournament Friday and Saturday. Air Force opens the slate against Maine Friday at Cadet Ice Arena before battling No. 11 Notre Dame on Saturday.
“It’s invaluable,” Serratore said. “Are these tough games, tough opponents? You’re darn right. But one thing I learned a long time ago, you can’t beat ‘em if you don’t play ‘em.”
The Ice Breaker will be the first regular season action for both Maine and Notre Dame.
Maine defeated the University of Prince Edward Island 1-0 in an exhibition Saturday.
The Black Bears went 9-24-4 in 2021-22, but return many key pieces from last year’s squad. Maine is a traditional hockey power, winning two national championships and reaching 11 Frozen Fours.
“Maine, in collegiate hockey, is a big-name program,” Serratore said.
Notre Dame has been a power for most of the 21st century, finishing NCAA runners up twice and appearing in six of the last seven NCAA Tournaments. The Fighting Irish went 17-7-0 last year, making the regional final round of the Tournament.
They lost 5-3 in an exhibition against the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, a centralized program consisting of some of the nation’s best prospects.
“(Notre Dame coach) Jeff Jackson every year has that team in the hunt as a top-10 program,” Serratore said.
Serratore said he wouldn’t have scheduled Maine or Notre Dame if he didn’t think Air Force was capable of beating them. The coach is optimistic that the Falcons will be competitive with their toughest opponents this year.
But arguably just as important as the Ice Breaker results is the experience his team will gain from playing blue-blood teams — and the intrigue the tournament brings to Air Force hockey.
“If we want to sell season tickets and we want people to be interested, we need to have more on our schedule than just Atlantic teams,” Serratore said. “Having schools like that on your schedule matters. If you want to maximize your season-ticket sales, maximize interest in your program, you’ve got to play somebody.”
Building on impressive 2021-22
Though it didn’t end with a trip to the NCAA Tournament, Serratore called the 2021-22 season one of the “most gratifying” of his tenure. In a year where most college hockey programs had a handful of fourth- or fifth-year seniors, the Falcons had just one.
They still made a run in the Atlantic Hockey Association tournament before falling in the championship game. The Falcons went 16-17-3, winning 11 of their last 16 games.
With so many players back, Serratore is cautiously optimistic.
“Last year we had, in our lineup, way more boys than men,” Serratore said. “This year I can tell you we have way more men than boys.”
In addition to last year’s corps being a year more experienced, Serratore sees added depth to his squad at every position.
“Last year we had four lines and not much more and six defensemen and not much more,” Serratore said. “We’ve got a little more than that and we’ve got some injuries right now, so that is already paying dividends for us.”
Serratore missed Saturday’s exhibition against Colorado College due to illness.
The coach said he is hopeful that his team will be competitive against the Black Bears and Fighting Irish. But more than that, Serratore thinks the tournament against blue bloods prepares Air Force for its ultimate goal: making a run in the postseason.
“This is a dress rehearsal for an NCAA Regional, and it’s fantastic,” Serratore said. “We are going to be the team that nobody wants to play in the playoffs.”