Air Force's Andrew DeCarlo shoots against Colorado College on Saturday.

Air Force hockey won its second game in a row on Friday, beating Alaska Anchorage 5-3 at Cadet Ice Arena.

The Falcons started hot, scoring the first three goals (from Parker Brown, Brian Adams and Andrew DeCarlo). The Seawolves didn’t go away easily, though, scoring two goals within three minutes of each other to make it 3-2 at the end of the first period.

Air Force got a much-needed insurance goal from Clayton Cosentino in the second period to make it 4-2.

UAA wasn’t done. The Seawolves scored with 1:06 remaining to make it 4-3.

But just moments later, Jacob Marti scored an empty-net goal to put the game away.

Sophomore Guy Blessing earned the win in goal for Air Force, recording 25 saves and allowing three goals. UAA’s Joey Lamoreaux got the loss.

Air Force outshot the Seawolves 32-28 and went 1-for-8 on the power play.

The Falcons will go for the sweep of UAA at 5 p.m. on Saturday. They are 4-4-1 overall.

