Air Force hockey gives up four goals in first 10 minutes
Nobody saw this coming, and any late-arriving spectators didn’t see it at all.
Bentley blitzed Air Force in the first 9 minutes, 22 seconds on Friday, scoring four quick goals en route to a 5-1 victory at Cadet Ice Arena.
The Falcons trailed by a goal before the first minute was completed and by two after 134 seconds of action.
“We looked like we were in quicksand, both with our feet and with our brains,” said associate head coach Joe Doyle, who filled in for coach Frank Serratore, who was away with an illness. “If that’s how you come out, then that’s going to be the result.”
Making this all the more stunning was the leadup. Air Force had won three in a row and had emphasized the importance of a strong Friday all week, as that has been a struggle through the early part of the season. Bentley had lost five of six and ranked last in the nation in goals allowed.
Then that wild first 10 minutes happened and this game was left with 50 suspense-less minutes until the finish.
Air Force (5-5-1, 1-2-0 AHA) did show improvement, outshooting Bentley 11-2 in the first eight minutes of the second period, but Bentley (3-7-0, 1-2-0) goaltender Nicholas Grabko turned them all away.
“We made a push, but their kid was really good,” Boyle said. “In all reality the game was over in the first 10 minutes.”
Bentley added to its lead with Nick Bochen’s second goal of the game with 30 seconds left in the second period.
Air Force’s lone goal came from Jacob Marti midway through the third.