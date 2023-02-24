Air Force’s hockey team lost its fourth game in a row on Friday, as the Falcons fell 3-1 to the RIT on the road.

After holding AIC scoreless on the power play last weekend, the Falcons gave up a power-play goal early in Friday’s contest. RIT’s Gianfranco Cassaro scored eight minutes into the game to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Air Force had the next one, though. Bennett Norlin scored for his second game in a row to even the game at 1-1.

But the deadlock was short-lived.

RIT scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period. The Tigers added one more midway through the third to secure their two-goal win.

Both teams had two penalties. RIT went 1-for-2 on the power play, while Air Force was 0-for-2.

Despite losing, Air Force outshot the Tigers 31-23. Junior Maiszon Balboa earned the loss in goal for Air Force, allowing three goals while recording 20 saves.

Air Force’s second game against RIT on Saturday will be the Falcons’ final one of the 2022-23 season. Puck drop will isat 3:05 p.m.