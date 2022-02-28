The red light went off to signal a goal. Air Force’s crowd erupted. And Alex Schilling fell backwards at center ice.

The senior goalie was tackled by teammate, and fellow goalie, Guy Blessing, who skated from the bench to mob Schilling with a leaping hug.

“I don’t even know what happened,” Schilling said. “I was excited.”

Meanwhile, the rest of the Falcons celebrated by the RIT net after Nate Horn scored the game winner.

After being locked in a scoreless tie for three periods and all but 40 seconds of overtime, the Falcons secured a 1-0 win over RIT.

“Alex Schilling got us through that first minute and made a couple of big saves, and then after that it was a matter of getting on the treadmill and going for a ride,” AFA coach Frank Serratore said.

For Horn’s game winner, it was another case of being in the right place at the right time. He’d call it luck.

“It was lucky,” he said. “I was in a lucky spot, and (Brandon) Koch made an unbelievable pass.”

Everyone else would call it skill.

“He is so poised and patient in front of the net,” captain Luke Rowe said of Horn. “The way he is able to take the puck with three guys on his back and the goalie square to him, with no room in front of him, and move it to the other side and put it away, it’s a skill. It’s a skill that he practices and it pays off.”

Whatever you want to call it, the goal was enough to secure two points in the standings, and a first-round Atlantic Hockey Association playoff bye before the Falcons head to West Point to take on Army.

“The biggest thing tonight, we’ve had our ups and downs," Serratore said. "And we’ve been in every game. But this time of year you’ve got to find ways to win games, not lose close. You have to find ways to win them.”

The Falcons weren’t perfect on Saturday at Cadet Ice Arena. They went 0-3 on the power play, including one five-minute advantage, but every time a mistake happened, they found an answer.

When RIT’s Gianfranco Cassaro was whistled for contact to the head in the second frame, it felt like exactly what AFA needed to break the scoreless tie.

The five minute penalty started with two quick shots on net, followed by an Andrew DeCarlo attempt that elicited groans from the crowd when it went wide right.

Then with 12 second left on the power play, it was RIT who had the scoring chance.

The Falcons turned the puck over. And RIT took it the other way. Schilling then made a spectacular save, falling face forward and nicking the puck with his left skate and sending it wide. It saved a goal and kept the contest tied at 0-0.

It was one of 22 saves for the senior.

“We stayed in the game,” Serratore said. “We showed a lot of resilience. I could just see how dialed in Alex was. He wasn’t going to allow us to lose the game.”

With the win, AFA secured a first-round bye in the AHA playoffs. The Falcons play at Army starting on March 11 in a best-of-three series.