There were no shortage of chances for Air Force to start the game, but there was a shortage of goals.
The Falcons had 22 shots before scoring, but once they broke through in the second period, things happened quickly.
“We just kept sticking with our bread and butter,” junior Willie Reim said. “We just kept believing that eventually it would come.”
In the span of five minutes, The Falcons went from being down one goal to taking the lead. Their three quick scores ended up being the difference, as Air Force claimed a 5-2 win over Canisius on Friday at Cadet Ice Arena.
“We played hard the whole game, so I thought it was poetic justice that we came back and won,” coach Frank Serratore said. “And it wasn’t easy.”
The Falcons were down 2-0 in the second before Luke Robinson skated over the blue line and smacked the puck toward the Canisius goal where Andrew Kruse was waiting. Kruse corralled the pass and poked the puck past Golden Griffin netminder Jacob Barczewski to get within one.
Four Minutes later, freshman Andrew DeCarlo tied things up with his first career goal. Reim took the puck behind the net before flipping it backwards off his stick to DeCarlo, who was skating to the net uninhibited by defenders. He only needed to tap the puck and it slid past Barczewski to tie things with Canisius at 2 with 17:15 gone by in the second.
“It’s super cool when you can help a freshman that is breaking into the D1 level get his first goal,” Reim said. “But what happened was, I tried to go wide and I ended up bobbling it. It trickled behind the net, and I tried to make a play. (Decarlo) was in the perfect spot.”
From there, things fell apart for Canisius.
Sam Brennan — who finished with four assists — set Luke Rowe up for a power-play goal a minute later, passing backwards to Rowe, who lined up a one-timer that rocketed into the net. He dropped to one knee in celebration, and the Falcons finally had their first lead.
“After that third one, the belief that we could come back, we had already done it, so then it shifts to closing out the game,” Reim said. “We have kind of struggled with that a little bit of late. So it was good to be able to close it out and not have stressful one to end it.”
Reim added the exclamation mark goal in the third period, with 12:10 gone by. DeCarlo repaid Remi for his earlier assist, and the junior skated up the right side of the ice through the circle before lining up a goal for a 4-2 Air Force lead.
He later added an empty-net score with 48 seconds to play, further pushing the game out of reach for Canisius.
"When you get right down to it, special teams, goaltending and, for the most part, our five- on- five play was very spirited," Serratore said of the win. "I mean, I like our team. I think the team that won tonight was the team that deserved to win."
To start the game, Air Force struggled to capitalize on opportunities, while Canisius made the most of its limited shots.
With just 1:30 gone by in the game Air Force went on its first power play. The Falcons won the faceoff and Mitchell Digby fired a shot that went wide right. Seconds later, Rowe took a shot from the blue line that missed left. Lucas Coon had an attempt of his own before the man-advantage ended, but Barczewski made the save to officially kill the power play.
Most of the period was more of the same — shots, rebounds and chances for the Falcons — but they couldn't find the back of the net. Meanwhile, Canisius capitalized on one of its seven shots, as Keaton Mastrodonato dug the puck out of a four-player pile up in the crease for a power-play goal. He got his stick on the puck and barely snuck it past Air Force goalie Alex Schilling.
The goal resulted in more confusion than celebration as neither team was sure if it had actually gone in. The officials went to the monitor, and after a few replays, Canisius held a 1-0 lead with 3:17 left in the first period.
The Golden Griffins took a 2-0 lead with three minutes to go in the second frame. This time, Connor Zilisch fielded a pass from Niclas Puikkonen and skated through the Air Force defense, firing a shot over the shoulder of Schilling.
Air Force and Canisius play again Saturday, when the Falcons will try to break their current trend of winning the first game of a series and falling in the second. They have yet to win a game two in the regular season.
“We have momentum,” Serratore said. “We competed hard. We need to come back with that same compete level tomorrow.”