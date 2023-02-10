Air Force is beginning to live up to its “second-half team” brand.

The Falcons defeated Sacred Heart, the AHA’s second-place team, 5-4 on the road Friday. It marks their fourth win in a row and fifth in the last seven games.

Sam Brennan had the hot hand for Air Force.

The junior defenseman recorded three points and two goals. He entered the game with no goals on the year, as he missed more than two months with an injury.

The Falcons and Pioneers went back and forth early on.

Willie Riem scored the first goal for Air Force, but the Pioneers answered shortly after. Then Brennan scored his first goal in the second period before Sacred Heart had another answer.

Finally, Air Force built a cushion later in the second period, when Chris Hedden and Austin Schwartz got back-to-back scores.

Sacred Heart got the next one before Brennan put Air Force’s final goal of the night in the net. The Falcons allowed Sacred Heart to one more into an empty net with 1:30 remaining, but they killed the remaining minute and a half to continue their winning streak.

For the second game in a row, the Falcons scored on the power play.

They went 3-for-4 on Friday after Reim scored a power-play goal in game two of the Mercyhurst series. Before that, Air Force had gone several games without a power-play goal.

Maiszon Balboa earned his fourth win in a row, logging 29 saves and allowing four goals. Sacred Heart outshot Air Force 33-28 and had 70 attempts.

The Falcons now have outright possession of ninth place in the AHA standings, as Bentley tied AIC on Friday. Air Force remains four points behind eighth-place Canisius.

Air Force will look to win its fifth game in a row Saturday, with puck drop slated for 5:05 p.m.