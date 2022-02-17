When the Falcons dropped two games to Holy Cross last weekend, they made things much, much harder on themselves.
Going into the series they were in the top six of the AHA — meaning they would have a bye in the first round of the conference tournament. When the two losses went into the record books, AFA dropped down to eighth place. If they fall any further in these last four games, the Falcons will lose out on home ice as well.
“That was a key game,” coach Frank Serratore said of Saturday’s contest. “We needed points to stay in the hunt for a first round bye, and now we need to go to a tough Bentley, we need to get a tough RIT at home, just to secure home ice in the first round, let alone get a first round bye.”
The bye isn’t completely out of play, as the Falcons are only two points out of sixth, but they will have to be near perfect the rest of the way in order to make it happen.
The first step is at Bentley this weekend, a team that sits right above AFA at No. 7 in the standings. Bentley is on a four-game losing streak after being swept by both Niagara and Sacred Heart.
The teams played at Air Force earlier in the season, splitting the series, with AFA taking the Friday night game and Bentley winning the Saturday contest. This weekend’s series is on the road in Waltham, Mass.
AFA has four games left before the AHA playoffs begin, but according to Serratore, this might as well be the postseason.
“For all intents and purposes, we are in the playoffs right now, because we are jockeying for playoff position,” he said. “For us, it is playoff hockey every night. Is your season absolutely over if you don’t win on Saturday night? No, but you’re pounding nails in the coffin if you don’t.”
The series begins Friday at 5:05 p.m., and concludes with a 2:05 p.m. game Saturday at Bentley Ice Arena.