This wasn’t Air Force at its best, but in many ways it was Air Force at its essence.
The Falcons were clumsy at times. They were non-existent in the passing game. Yet they clobbered Colorado 41-10 in the first meeting between the teams at Falcon Stadium since 1974, and they did it in large part behind a player Colorado never wanted.
Fullback Brad Roberts rumbled for a game-high 174 yards and touchdowns of 14, 20 and the 46-yard dagger early in the fourth quarter that sent most of the stragglers remaining in the crowd of 33,647 toward the exits.
Roberts, from Arvada and a Ralston Valley graduate, held scholarship offers within the state only from Air Force and Northern Colorado. Colorado and Colorado State didn’t want him.
Don’t think he didn’t notice.
The fullback’s performance on Saturday follows last year’s 151-yard, two-touchdown effort in a win at Colorado State. He’ll face the Rams again in November when Air Force looks to complete a sweep of CSU and CU, as it also did in 2019.
Air Force also had a rushing touchdown from quarterback Haaziq Daniels and field goals of 54 and 47 yards from Matthew Dapore. They didn’t have Power Five offers either.
This wasn’t a smooth day, despite the score. Air Force lost three fumbles and had a snap sail over the punter’s head. The passing game produced one completion for eight yards.
But the Falcons’ defense held the visitors from the Pac-12 to 162 total yards, nearly half of which came on a four-play scoring drive in the second quarter.
Quarterback J.T. Shrout, given the nod over Brendon Lewis for Colorado (0-2), went just 5-of-21 passing for 51 yards. He was intercepted by Camby Goff.
The Falcons (2-0) had a pair of stops on fourth down and recovered a pair of fumbles.
Air Force topped CU 435-111 in rushing yards.