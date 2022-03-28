Guard Joseph Octave is transferring from Air Force to Holy Cross, he announced on Twitter.
“I’d like to thank the Air Force Academy and the coaches for the past 3 years!” Octave wrote on Monday evening. “With that being said I would like to announce that I will continue my academic and athletic career at The College of the Holy Cross in the Patriot League!”
Octave had announced earlier this month that he was entering the transfer portal.
A Gardena, Calif., native, Octave averaged 8.3 points and three rebounds for Air Force this past year as a sophomore. He set a career high with 21 points in his final game with the Falcons in a Mountain West Tournament loss to Utah State when he also had 10 rebounds for his first double-double.
Because of the extra season granted by the NCAA because of COVID-19, Octave will have three more years of eligibility remaining.
Cadets are allowed to leave the academy without penalty before starting their junior year.
Octave is the first regular contributor to leave the Falcons’ program since the NCAA adopted a policy that allows players to transfer one time without sitting out a season. But the program has been hit by transfers over the past decade, including point guard Tre Coggins, guard Matt Mooney and shooting guard Cam Michael.