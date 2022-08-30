Jordan Jackson and Nolan Laufenberg were cut by their NFL teams on Saturday, leaving no former Air Force players on a roster.

Jackson, taken by the New Orleans in the sixth round in the NFL Draft this year, led Saints defensive tackles with 80 snaps in preseason games.

Laufenberg, an offensive lineman, was looking to crack a roster after spending last year on the Washington Commanders’ practice squad.

Jackson and Laufenberg could be candidates to sign with a practice squad in the coming days.

The Air Force program had six former players in camps this season. Harrison Elliott (LS, Houston), Parker Ferguson (OL, New York Jets), Garrett Griffin (TE, Detroit), Brandon Lewis (WR, Tennessee), Zane Lewis (CB, New York Jets) were waived earlier this month.