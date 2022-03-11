In just over two minutes, the highs and lows of playoff hockey were summed up for the Air Force Falcons.
AFA came out of the first intermission up a goal, but that changed when a fluke goal, lobbed by Eric Huss from the blue line, soared over the head of Alex Schilling.
The Falcons looked out of sync following the goal, and that led to another score, this one from Eric Butte on the power play a minute and a half later.
Just like that, the AFA lead had evaporated.
But the Falcons didn’t let things get away from them. Instead, Willie Reim answered 40 seconds later, scoring his second goal of the game.
It was action-packed from start to finish, with Army and Air Force trading goals, penalties, and mistakes. But when the final frame ended Air Force came away with a 5-4 overtime win in game 1 of the playoff series at West Point.
It was also the first time this season that AFA salvaged a game for its goalie, rather than the other way around.
“What surprises me is the amount of goals scored,” coach Frank Serratore told Xtra Sports. “And from our perspective, Alex Schilling has been saving this team’s bacon for the entire year. Tonight, his team saved his bacon, scoring that goal in the third period and getting us into overtime.”
It was Blake Bride who recorded the game winner in the extra frame, just his third goal of the season. He scored with 4:30 left in the 20-minute sudden-death overtime period.
Sam Brennan fired a shot that went wide and bounced back to Bride for the rebound.
“That was by design,” Serratore said of Brennan’s shot ricocheting back to Bride. “That was an area pass. Bride was there, and didn’t hesitate.”
Air Force started the game by killing two Army power plays. The Falcons have been solid on the penalty kill as of late, stopping the last 18 of 20 attempts by their opponents — a statistic that includes Butte’s goal in the second frame.
Sandwiched between the two power plays was AFA’s first goal of the game.
With 13:17 left in the first, Reim scored his 10th goal of the season, as the puck bounced off the pipe and into the net.
Offense was abundant in the game, and before the first period closed, Army’s Joey Baez scored off a rebound, and then Brennan gave the Falcons back the lead, 2-1.
But the first frame was nothing compared to the chaos of the second, which saw four goals — one by Air Force and three by Army.
Noah Wilson scored at the 16:47 mark to give the Black Knights the lead heading into the third period.
Luke Robinson was able to force overtime, scoring the only goal of the third period, which was also his first of the season.
Air Force has a chance to win the series and advance on Saturday at 5 p.m. The third game will take place on Sunday at 3:05 p.m., if necessary.
“We are going to come in tomorrow, and I wouldn’t expect anything less,” Serratore said. “The game might be a little different. It might be a little tighter, but I expect it to be the same type of hockey game.”