LAS VEGAS — Joe Scott ignores the overtime loss for the sake of a future vision.

It will hurt, no doubt. The coach will likely play the team's two close losses against UNLV on loop to incoming freshmen for years to come — as a guide for how to avoid outcomes like the 78-70 loss on Wednesday in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament.

With 1:14 left in regulation, much like the two teams' last meeting, the Falcons held a one-point lead. E.J. Harkless' split free throw chance after an Air Force miss once again gave the Falcons a chance for the final shot with the game tied at 57.

The play was to get the ball to Carter Murphy in the paint, which the Falcons did. The plan didn't include the ball getting poked out, and bouncing off Murphy's knee out of bounds to force overtime.

"It just didn't go our way," Scott said. "That possession didn't go our way. I have to do a better job in that area. That's where the game could've been won by us."

The floodgates opened for Harkless once the game hit overtime. He scored UNLV's first eight points as part of a career-high 35 to aid the Rebels' 21-point output in the additional five minutes.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

All of it pales in comparison to Scott's vision for the future.

The losses are lessons, and with a three-man senior class on the way out, and no seniors next year, the coach is able to focus on the current group's present, future and past, all at once.

Murphy's late-season surge, Nikc Jackson's ability to put up the only positive plus-minus in Wednesday's loss and Camden Vander Zwaag's ability to hit clutch 3-pointers, as he did again in the loss, will be missed.

Here's to the Falcons' future.

"We won more league games. We won more road games and I wish it could've been more," Scott said. "I feel really good about what we have. I know from personal experience that it can be done.

"When stuff gets in the way, people can give up the chase. I know we're not going to."