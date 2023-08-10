Emmanuel Michel has returned to the Air Force football team, providing a boost of experience to the offense.

The senior fullback "was on administrative turnback for medical reasons," the academy said in a statement to The Gazette. "He has returned to the Academy and is cleared to play football."

Turnbacks occur when a cadet, citing a hardship, separates for a semester and tacks that time onto the end of the normal four-year stint at the academy. For football players, a December graduation means an extra fall to play the sport.

Michel separated from Air Force this past spring but, upon returning, was not immediately given approval to continue playing.

His return to the practice field was made known Wednesday when he was pictured in a social media post shared by the football team.

Outside media have not yet been permitted to attend a practice, with that first opportunity scheduled on Saturday for a practice at Falcon Stadium that is closed to the public because of stadium construction.

Adding Michel injects considerable experience into the backfield. Michel has rushed 125 times for 679 and five touchdowns while backing up Brad Roberts. His addition would ease the transition as the Falcons move forward without Roberts, the nation’s leading rusher, as well as three-year starting quarterback Haaziq Daniels.

Safety named to Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

Air Force senior Trey Taylor was among 35 players named to the Jim Thorpe Watch List, it was announced Thursday. The award honors the nation's best defensive back.

Taylor, a safety who is also on the Bronco Nagurski watch list (top defensive player), led the Falcons in 2022 with 69 tackles. He added two interceptions and 4.5 tackles for loss.