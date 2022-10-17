Brad Roberts earned Mountain West player of the week honors on Monday after he ran for 144 yards and four touchdowns in a victory at UNLV.
Air Force will discover on Saturday if that came at a cost.
The Falcons used the workhorse back in ways even he hadn’t seen during the 42-7 victory, and that’s saying something, considering he set a single-season Air Force record with 298 rushing attempts last season.
Against the Rebels, Roberts carried 29 times, including 11 consecutive attempts to open the second half as Air Force led 21-7. His 11 carries encompassed every play on a 75-yard touchdown-scoring drive and he was then pulled from the game as his backups took over with the game in hand.
“Honestly, I feel fairly good,” Roberts said shortly after his fourth consecutive game with 20-plus carries, including second in a row with 29. “I don’t feel too sore. Maybe a couple bumps and bruises. But I’ll be fine.”
It wasn’t even a given that Roberts was going to travel to UNLV until late in the week, as he had been battling an unspecified illness for nearly a week.
Roberts noted that playing at a lower elevation helped with his exhaustion when carrying 11 consecutive times and credited the four turnovers the defense created for giving the Falcons (5-2, 2-2 Mountain West) consistently short fields to work with on offense.
Coach Troy Calhoun said it wasn’t the objective out of halftime to run Roberts so many times in a row.
“You were making some gains, positive gains, so we just felt like let’s keep moving it forward here,” Calhoun said.
The potential issue with the workload for Roberts, particularly in a blowout, is that Boise State (4-2, 3-0) comes to Falcon Stadium on Saturday fresh off a bye week.
Roberts had a comparable four-game stretch in 2021 — carrying 103 times in four games from Sept. 25 through Oct. 16 (he’s had 101 in the past four games) — and the next week he had a career-low seven carries for 27 yards in a home loss to San Diego State.
The Aztecs featured the Mountain West’s top rushing defense last year. Boise State, giving up just 101.8 yards per game on the ground, has taken that mantle this season.
However, while Roberts carried so much of the load against UNLV, none of the non-fullbacks on offense had more than eight carries. And in all likelihood the Falcons will need to use those speedy alternatives this week as opposed to pounding the fullback continuously against the Boise state defensive front.
Beyond that, Air Force’s defense should be just fine in large part thanks to the clock-eating efforts spearheaded by Roberts.
UNLV ran just 35 plays on offense, and seven of those came in the fourth quarter after the Falcons had removed their starters.
“It’s great,” linebacker TD Blackmon said of watching Roberts and the offense. “It kills the clock. We’re not using ourselves on defense, getting tired, and they’re scoring. It’s amazing.”
Air Force’s bye week comes after Saturday’s 5 p.m. game against Boise State, with the next contest coming against Army in Arlington, Texas on Nov. 5.
This was the third weekly honor for Roberts from the Mountain West this season and fourth in his career.