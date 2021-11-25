1
Air Force’s national rank in rushing yards (325.4 per game). The Falcons have led the nation for a school-record nine weeks this season.
3
Teams that have rushed for 215 or more yards against UNLV this season — Arizona State (287), New Mexico (260) and San Jose State (216). The Rebels did, however, limit San Diego State, which has the Mountain West’s No. 3 rushing attack, to 98 yards on the ground last week.
6
One-score losses for UNLV this season. This includes losses to Eastern Washington (35-33, 2OT), at Fresno State (38-30), at UTSA (24-17), to Utah State (28-24), to San Jose State (27-20) and at San Diego State (28-20).
8
Wins in 10 matchups for Air Force against UNLV at home. The Falcons lead the series 15-6 overall.
27
Points by which UNLV has led Air Force during the first half of its past two games at Falcon Stadium. The Rebels went on to win 41-21 in a frigid game in 2013, while the Falcons came back to prevail 34-30 in 2017.
33
Rushing yards in home games this season for Air Force tailback DeAndre Hughes. By contrast, Hughes has rushed for 438 away from home, including 221 yards last week as he earned Mountain West offensive player of the week honors.
34
Days since Air Force last played at Falcon Stadium. Since the last “home” game against San Diego State on Oct. 23 (a 20-14 loss), they had a bye week, hosted Army in Arlington, Texas (losing 21-14 in OT), won 35-21 at Colorado State and survived 41-39 in triple overtime at Nevada.