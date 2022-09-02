Air Force football opens the season against Northern Iowa at 11 a.m. Saturday.

SUBPLOTS WE’LL WATCH

Air Force’s lineup

The Falcons entered fall camp with several questions in the lineup, and with practice mostly closed to media there has been little chance to see where those settled (though the depth chart gives some clues). The answers will be evident on Saturday. The primary questions come at cornerback, where Corey Collins, Eian Castonguay and Michael Mack II – all juniors – were battling for the two positions. The inside linebacker positions had four players – TD Blackmon, Alec Mock, Bo Richter and Johnathan Youngblood – in contention, though Richter has been given look at outside linebacker as well. It will all come to light shortly after 11 a.m.

Northern Iowa vs. AFA running attack

Northern Iowa brings a sterling reputation among FCS teams. It challenged Iowa State in a 16-10 loss last year and is stacked with returning starters. But how will this translate against Air Force, particularly when it comes to the Falcons’ offense vs. the Panthers’ defense? Northern Iowa was sixth in FCS in stopping the run last year, but Air Force was No. 1 in FBS in running the ball. That makes it strength vs. strength, but on balance Air Force’s strength figures to be superior. We’ll see.

The weight of expectations

Air Force is supposed to be good this year. It received votes in the AP and Coaches’ Top 25 polls. It was picked second in the Mountain West, narrowly behind perennial favorite Boise State. It has returning experience at every position, including three-year starters at quarterback and fullback. This has all been mentioned ad nauseum through the preseason. But how will the team respond to those expectations, particularly in an opener against an FCS that is equipped to punch back? If Air Force falls behind, it may find itself running uphill to catch not only the Panthers, but the perceived notion of itself.

BY THE NUMBERS

4

Consecutive victories for Air Force after it closed the 2021 season with wins over Colorado State, Nevada, UNLV and Louisville. Only three teams – Louisiana (13), Clemson (6) and Baylor (5) – have longer active streaks.

6

Offers out of high school for Northern Iowa quarterback Theo Day, and that’s only counting schools in the SEC and Big Ten. Day, who turned down offers from Georgia and Ole Miss, among others, initially attended Michigan State before transferring to the FCS. He was named Missouri Valley All-Newcomer Team for Northern Iowa in 2022 after throwing for 2,316 yards and 16 touchdowns.

12

Transfers from Power Five programs on Northern Iowa’s roster.

16

Times Northern Iowa has finished ranked in the FCS Top 25 under coach Mark Farley since he took over in 2001. The Panthers have finished in the Top 5 in seven of the past 17 seasons.

25

Victories for Air Force against FCS teams. They haven’t lost to an FCS team.