Air Force hosts Boise State at 5 p.m. Saturday, looking for their fifth win in the past nine meetings between the teams.
SUBPLOTS WE'LL WATCH
Boise State’s rushing defense
Boise State has the No. 2 total defense in the nation and have given up just 101.8 yards per game on the ground (19th best nationally). But how much legit is that stat? In their five games against FBS competition, the Broncos have faced rushing offenses that rank 40th, 84th, 91st, 46th and 103rd nationally. The best rushing team the Broncos have faced, Oregon State, ran for 178 yards and won the game, 34-17. Air Force ran for 307 yards (just 20 yards under its season average) in a victory at Boise State last season. This will be a vastly different challenge than any the Broncos have seen this season.
Stopping the Boise State passing game
The obvious threat with the Boise State offense is the running game. In the past two games, since turning to quarterback Taylen Green, the Broncos have rushed for 732 yards and passed for 261. All but a handful of those yards have come from running backs George Holani, Ashton Jeanty and Green, a three-headed monster that will provide a major challenge for Air Force to contain. But this is still an offense built with some of the most talented receivers in the conference. Sell out to stop the running game, and suddenly Boise State could expose a defense with those weapons. The run has to be the top priority for the Falcons, but look for plays that could impact the outcome of the game either way when Boise State looks to pass.
Air Force’s big plays
The Falcons have a record of big plays in their four wins over Boise State over the past eight years. There were Weston Steelhammer’s three interceptions in 2014, three touchdowns of 48-plus yards, a game-winning goal-line stand in 2016 and Alec Mock’s crushing fourth-down tackle of quarterback Hank Bachmeier on fourth down in the third quarter and Tre’ Bugg’s game-sealing interception in the final minute a year ago. It has taken that extra something special to win against the team that routinely brings in the most talented recruits in the conference. Will Air Force find those plays on Saturday?
BY THE NUMBERS
2
Members of the 12-man Midseason All-American Team named by The Sporting News that were from programs outside the Power Five. One was Old Dominion receiver Ali Jennings III (who ranks second in the nation in receiving yards). The other was Air Force guard Isaac Cochran.
4
Victories for Air Force over Boise State since the Broncos joined the Mountain West in 2011. Only San Diego State, also with four, has as many wins over Boise State among conference teams. Fresno State has three, and nobody else has more than one.
26
Victories (and just 10 losses) in three years as Boise State’s coach for Dirk Koetter, who returned this year as a midseason interim replacement at offensive coordinator. It was under Koetter’s direction in the late 1990s that the Broncos, who joined the FBS level, turned the corner into a perennial winner. They went 20-5 over his last two years (1999-2000) and have carried that forward with the second-best winning percentage in the nation since 2000 (.819), trailing only Ohio State (.834).
40
Wins, compared to nine losses, for Air Force at home since 2014. Boise State has gone 2-2 at Falcon Stadium during that stretch.
60
Yards needed for Air Force’s Brad Roberts to catch John Kershner at No. 5 on the program’s all-time rushing list. Passing Kershner would make Roberts the all-time leader among Falcons fullbacks.