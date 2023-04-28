Seniors and coaches from the 2022 Air Force football team met with President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House on Friday to recognize their efforts in claiming the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy by defeating Army and Navy.

“Simply put, you can’t talk about the soul of the nation without talking about our service academies,” Biden told the team gathered in the White House's East Room. “And you can’t talk about the service academies without talking about duty, teamwork, service and excellence. That’s all about you.”

Biden was flanked by quarterback Haaziq Daniels and running back Brad Roberts when he was presented with an Air Force jersey.

Air Force defeated Navy 13-10 on Oct. 1 at Falcon Stadium and topped Army 13-7 on Nov. 6 at Arlington, Texas.

The Falcons, who hadn’t captured the trophy since 2016, have won it 21 times. Navy is second with 16 and Army is third with nine.