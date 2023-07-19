LAS VEGAS • Air Force isn’t tipping its hand at the quarterback position, showing a three-way battle in the first depth chart of the 2023 season.

Zac Larrier, Jensen Jones and Ben Brittain are all listed in bold as potential starters on the list that reflects multiple offseason changes.

“They bring everything to the table,” senior defensive back Camby Goff said. “You look at Jensen Jones, who is a bigger quarterback, who you know is going to run the ball really hard. Then you’ve got Ben Brittain, who is kind of on the lighter side but has a really good arm, and he can move really good. Then you have Zac Larrier. If you give Zac a gap, he might be gone with his speed and vision.

“They’ve got different skill sets, but they’re all very qualified to play.”

Some additional notes from the list that was made available on Wednesday at Mountain West Media Days:

• Starting cornerbacks are listed as Trey Williams on one side and a two-way battle between Corey Collins and Jamari Bellamy on the other. A pair of starters from last year are not available, as Eian Castanguay suffered a knee injury in spring practice, and Michael Mack II left the team during the offseason.

• The other unexpected loss was Everett Smalley at left tackle. Adam Karas is slotted in his spot, while Kaleb Holcomb is at the other tackle. Wesley Ndago and Ethan Jackman are at the guards, and Thor Paglialong is at center.

Karas, Ndago and Paglialong are returning starters, while Holcomb (five starts) and Jackman (one) were also part of the mix last season.

“Looking back a couple years ago, our offensive line had no experience,” Paglialong said. “We had no starters, and we still did good. This year, we’ve got a bunch of guys. Everyone who will play this year has started a game. We’re looking forward to this year.”

• Defensive end PJ Ramsey is the lone projected starter among the front seven on defense without multiple starts in his career.

• John Lee Eldridge III continues to be listed as a tailback on the offense. An All-Mountain West preseason selection, Eldridge spent some time at fullback — now called “Superback” on occasion — in spring practice. Owen Burk and Jet Harris are listed as potential spot at fullback, which was vacated by the graduation of Brad Roberts, the nation’s leading rusher in 2022.

• Four Colorado natives appear on the list: Karas, from Arvada, and Caleb Rillos, a tight end from Golden, are projected starters. Inside linebacker Julian Williams and strong safety Jalen Mergerson, both from Aurora, are listed as backups.

Air Force preseason depth chart

Offense

Tackle

59 Adam Karas (6-4, 285, sr.) Arvada

73 Luke Vonderhaar (6-4, 270, so.) Bettendorf, Iowa

Guard

69 Wesley Ndago (6-2, 300, sr.) Waco, Texas

56 Mark Hiestand (6-5, 285, sr.) South Bend, Ind.

Center

68 Thor Paglialong (6-4, 300, sr.) Woodstock, Ill.

53 Steven Ilies (6-2, 285, sr.) Riverside, Calif.

Guard

75 Ethan Jackman (6-4, 310, sr.) Chaska, Minn.

54 Jackson Kohal (6-4, 305, jr.) Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Tackle

51 Kaleb Holcomb (6-4, 270, sr.) Dublin, Ohio

74 Mason Carlan (6-3, 290, sr.) North Little Rock, Ark.

Tight end

84 Caleb Rillos (6-5, 255, sr.) Golden

81 James Bryant (6-4, 230, sr.) Roswell, Ga.

Quarterback

9 Zac Larrier (6-0, 195, sr.) Youngstown, Ohio -or-

5 Jensen Jones (6-2, 215, sr.) Naples, Fla. -or-

15 Ben Brittain (6-1, 190, sr.) Hewitt, Texas

Fullback

26 Owen Burk (5-11, 220, sr.) Grand Rapids, Mich. -or-

33 Jet Harris (6-1, 215, sr.) Gray, Tenn.

Tailback

24 John Lee Eldridge III (5-9, 200, sr.) Lee’s Summit, Mo.

10 Jalen Johnson (5-10, 185, sr.) Decatur, Ga.

Slot receiver

23 Dane Kinamon (6-0, 205, sr.) Peachtree City, Ga.

3 Cameron Breier (6-2, 195, jr.) Pasco, Wash.

Wide receiver

2 Brandon Engel (6-2, 210, jr.) Dallas, Texas

11 Wyatt Wilson (6-3, 195, sr.) New Canaan, Conn.

Defense

Defensive end

13 PJ Ramsey (6-3, 260, sr.) Phenix City, Ala.

87 Caden Blum (6-5, 265, sr.) Baraboo, Wis.

Nose guard

96 Payton Zdroik (6-0, 275, jr.) Brentwood, Calif.

55 Kupono Blake (6-2, 270, sr.) Kalikhi, Hawaii

Defensive tackle

48 Jayden Thiergood (6-3, 250, sr.) Chicago, Ill.

62 James Tomasi (6-0, 310, jr.) Provo, Utah

Outside linebacker

8 Bo Richter (6-2, 250, sr.) Naperville, Ill.

18 Elijah Sanders (6-3, 240, jr.) Clayton, N.C.

Inside linebacker

44 Johnathan Youngblood (5-11, 225, sr.) Atlanta

32 Osaro Aihie (6-1, 225, jr.) San Leandro, Calif.

Inside linebacker

40 Alec Mock (6-3, 240, sr.) Weddington, N.C.

27 Julian Williams (6-2, 230, jr.) Aurora

Spur

11 Camby Goff (6-1, 215, sr.) Reynoldsburg, Ohio

16 Jayden Goodwin (6-1, 195, sr.) Houston

Cornerback

0 Trey Williams (5-10, 175, jr.) Atlanta

14 K.C. Beard (6-1, 200, jr.) Antioch, Tenn.

Strong safety

16 Jayden Goodwin (6-1, 195, sr.) Houston

10 Jalen Mergerson (5-11, 210, sr.) Aurora

Free safety

7 Trey Taylor (6-0, 210, sr.) Frisco, Texas

22 Jerome Gaillard Jr. (6-4, 200, jr.) Kempner, Texas

Cornerback

5 Corey Collins (5-11, 185, sr.) Suwanee, Ga. -or-

3 Jamari Bellamy (6-2, 185, jr.) Atlanta, Ga.

Special teams

Placekicker

43 Matthew Dapore (6-0, 190, jr.) Springboro, Ohio

96 Reagan Tubbs (5-10, 175, so.) Flower Mound, Texas

Punter

95 Carson Bay (5-11, 160, so.) Tampa, Fla. -or-

97 Luke Freer (6-4, 220, so.) Fairhope, Ala.

Longsnapper

49 Kurt Chesney (6-0, 195, so.) Aliso Viejo, Calif.

41 J. Frank Melgarejo III (6-0, 225, sr.) Plantation, Fla.