Air Force football paced the nation in five major statistical categories in 2022, but it was an NCAA-leading number posted two years earlier that might mean the most in 2023.

The Falcons played a nation-high 29 freshmen in 2020, that bizarre, six-game season held in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Around three dozen football players left on turnback that season, creating a need for young players to fill the void.

Now, those freshmen are seniors, and they’ve enjoyed the advantage of game experience throughout their time at the academy - a rarity for a program that rarely turns to its first-year players.

“I think the main thing is getting under the lights – bigger stadiums, bigger crowds,” said safety Jayden Goodwin, who made his first-career start as a freshmen in 2020. “You get that experience early on and you get to translate it and keep building upon that. You start talking more, communicating and you know the speed of the game.”

Linebackers Alec Mock and Johnathan Youngblood and defensive lineman Jayden Thiergood also made starts as freshmen in 2020.

A much longer list – including quarterbacks Jensen Jones and Ben Brittain, running back John Lee Eldridge III, defensive backs Camby Goff, Matthew Malloy and Corey Collins and defensive linemen PJ Ramsey, Caden Blum and Kupono Blake – were among those freshmen who saw action in 2020.

Coach Troy Calhoun questioned how much value that year’s experience brought because of the lack of continuity and abbreviated schedule.

“If it did, it’s small,” Calhoun said. “Very little.”

But the bonus experience on this team stretches beyond that. Multiple players, who were sophomores in 2020, missed that season on turnback and are now playing a final season before graduating in December. That list includes preseason All-Mountain West safety Trey Taylor and slot receiver Dane Kinamon.

Kinamon first saw action as a freshman on the 2019 team that went 11-2 and won the Cheez-It Bowl.

“I think it helps the team,” Kinamon said of the collective extra experience gained through turnbacks or the playing time created by players who had taken the turnbacks. “Your mind works faster once you’ve been in a game, and then you can focus in practice on what you need to work on for the game. I think you feel a little bit more comfortable and then you can branch out and help other people.”

The turnbacks haven’t stopped there. Fullback Emmanuel Michel and cornerback Zion Kelly were recently cleared by the academy to play after separating for the spring semester on administrative turnbacks for medical reasons.

Michel and Kelly have yet to be cleared to play by the NCAA.

A statement from Air Force notes that “any cadet may apply for a turnback for six months to a year for medical, personal or administrative reasons. The decisions are made on a case-by-case basis. The Academy Superintendent makes the final decision once it is staffed through the cadet’s chain of command.”

Air Force’s roster still has spots that lack experience. Graduation took the nation’s leading rusher (Brad Roberts), a three-year starting quarterback (Haaziq Daniels) and mainstays like guard Isaac Cochran, outside linebacker Vince Sanford and defensive lineman Christopher Herrera. Then, unexpected events have taken away cornerbacks Eian Castanguay (injury) and Michael Mack II (transfer) and offensive tackle Everett Smalley (no longer with the team).

So, there are gaps for a team that was the nation’s best last year in rushing offense (326.7 ypg), total defense (254.4 ypg), yards per completion (22.34), least penalty yardage (29.69 ypg) and time of possession (36:33). But the experience that returns on the roster runs deeper than it has in most years for the program.

“There’s a lot of wisdom,” Goodwin said. “Pretty much everyone knows what they’re doing and we’re able to build upon that. … We’re pretty much coaches out there on the field with each other. Everyone knows what everyone else is supposed to do.”