Air Force football will serve two years on probation but not face a post-season ban, the NCAA announced on Thursday.
The sanctions come after the football program self-reported recruiting violations that occurred during a 2020 COVID-19 dead period.
The penalties for the Falcons, per the NCAA, include:
- Two years of probation.
- A fine.
- A reduction of 46 total official visits for the football program during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years.
- A prohibition against unofficial visits in football from Sept. 1 through Oct. 12, 2022.
- A prohibition against all recruiting communications in football for four weeks during the 2022-23 academic year.
- A reduction in evaluation days for football by 10 during spring 2022 and by 34 during fall 2022.
- A reduction of the football squad size by 10 for four years, starting with the 2022-23 academic year.
The sanctions, assuming no more violations occur during the two-year probation period, will not jeopardize the Falcons’ eligibility to play in a bowl game, compete in a Mountain West championship game or any other postseason opportunity.
"The (committee) appreciates the parties' efforts in working collaboratively together to reach agreement on the violations, levels, classifications, and significant and meaningful penalties," said Gary Miller, chief hearing officer for the Committee on Infractions panel and president at Akron, in an NCAA press release. "The panel also recognizes that Air Force has gone above and beyond in its overall approach to this case.”
The NCAA said the academy and four unnamed individuals agreed to their violations and penalties and will begin serving penalties immediately. A fifth individual, also unnamed, has contested the violations, which is keeping the investigation open until a hearing is held.
The Falcons have not released the names of the coaches who were involved in the infractions, though former defensive assistant Bill Sheridan cited his investigation as a reason for resigning from Wisconsin. He had joined the Badgers staff this past offseason after leaving Air Force.
It is believed that at least four of the assistants involved are no longer with the Air Force program.
"The U.S. Air Force Academy is pleased that our self-reported case has progressed to the point of the NCAA accepting our negotiated resolution,” the academy said in a statement. “We will continue working with the NCAA on this ongoing self-reported case from the COVID dead period, as it’s our responsibility to ensure integrity of the institution, athletics department, cadet-athletes and staff. We are working cooperatively with the NCAA Enforcement staff and Committee on Infractions to bring the matter to completion. Per NCAA rules and procedures, Air Force is unable to comment on any aspect of the ongoing case until it is fully resolved.”