A Twitter poll showed Air Force fans are fired up about Colorado’s upcoming visit.

Asked by The Gazette’s Brent Briggeman which game the fans were most excited to attend this season at Falcon Stadium and the Buffaloes nearly drew as many responses as the other marquee opponents – Boise State, Colorado State and Navy – combined.

The same sense of excitement wasn’t immediately detectable from Falcons players in the immediate aftermath of their season-opening victory over Northern Iowa. Though the mood from a team is roughly as unscientific a way to gauge the general pulse as a poll conducted on social media. Also, this is a team well-versed in the one-day-at-a-time mentality preached by coach Troy Calhoun and reinforced through the routine at the academy.

“I would just say it’s really just the next game – the next game’s most important,” safety Camby Goff said. “That’s what it means to us. They’re a good team. We know about them. … But we’ll just prepare for the next game.”

This in-state rivalry will be played at Falcon Stadium for the first time since 1974 when the teams kick off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a game nationally televised on CBS. Those 1974 matchups came at the height of tensions over the Vietnam War and clashes between the campuses, giant swaths of which were diametrically opposed politically, led to the halting of the series that had been played in 16 of the previous 17 seasons.

The teams finally met again in 2019 in Boulder, with Air Force winning 30-23 in overtime.

There is currently no future game scheduled between them after Saturday.

Of course, no current players – and only a few of the coaches or administrators – were around in the early 1970s to recall the tensions of the time. And though Air Force’s roster includes 11 players from Colorado, the majority are from elsewhere and brought with them no in-state allegiances.

Not that they haven’t been made aware of what will be going into Saturday. And at stake for the Falcons is also a 2-0 start and a fourth consecutive victory over a Power Five opponent.

“It means a lot,” Falcons quarterback Haaziq Daniels said. “I don’t think the team wants to win that game any more than any other game, but it means a lot being able to play somebody in-state and have an excellent rivalry.”