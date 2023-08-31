Scott Palmer fires up the kitchen at about 9 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

He generally cooks 36 eggs, 32 pre-made biscuits, three or four packages of bacon, three or four packages of cinnamon rolls and two or three dozen pancakes.

An hour later a group of Air Force football players – including Scott and Bethany’s two sons, Cole and Cade – dig in for the feast.

There are never leftovers.

“They will eat like you can’t imagine,” Palmer said.

The Palmers generally budget $500 to $700 a week to feed cadets. The standing offer is dinner on Friday nights for anyone attending church with the family. On Saturdays, the house is open for lounging, basketball or just escaping the academy. Sunday morning breakfast is served at 10 a.m.

Scott Palmer called the arrangement a “blessing” and “privilege” for his family. For Air Force players, the arrangement is equally advantageous and not entirely by accident.

The Falcons roster includes 11 players from Colorado, including five from here in the Pikes Peak region – running back Cade and defensive end Cole Palmer (The Classical Academy), linebacker Are’an Burr (Air Academy), offensive lineman Alec Falk (Palmer Ridge) and safety Jake Martin (Lewis-Palmer). That number is likely even higher, as the team doesn’t include freshmen on the roster.

When coach Troy Calhoun arrived as a cadet in 1985 the football roster included just six players from the Centennial State, and none from south of Denver.

Even 10 years ago that number was just seven.

“We’ve been really purposeful in this state, in this area,” Calhoun said. “I think the state’s grown in population, especially the last 20 years. (There is an) emphasis on football at the younger ages, where there are more guys we can recruit.

“The other part, candidly, is we have some really, really good school systems. For us, that is the starting point.”

Cadets receive sponsor families upon arrival, and for many that can provide a home away from home. But having a teammate live nearby offers another option that can come with an added sense of camaraderie and comfort.

Calhoun recalls seeing a retreat form in the mid-2010s at the Castle Rock residence of teammates Connor and Pat Healey as their parents, James and Suzanne Healy opened their home.

All it took was a blanket on the ground and some pancakes in the belly to replicate a sense of home.

“Getting away from this place sometimes is just all you need,” said offensive tackle Adam Karas, who attended Pomona High School in Arvada. “A sponsor family is, I think, essential just to take a step away and kind of decompress for a minute, even it’s for an hour or two. Coming to my house, my mom loves to feed all the guys.”

The players from within the state have provided significant boosts to the team, too. Brad Roberts, from Arvada, led the nation in rushing last season. Offensive lineman Nolan Laufenberg, from Castle Rock, just signed for another season on the Washington Commanders’ practice squad. The recent list would also include Isaiah Sanders, Ben Waters and Brodie Hicks.

The Palmer family never expected to be part of this connection.

Cole had committed to UNLV until a coaching change resulted in his offer being pulled. Air Force swept in just days before signing day and made a pitch.

Scott Palmer had grown up in Colorado Springs, but admittedly knew little about the academy.

He knows now. And he is well acquainted with the staff at Scheels as he continuously buys their Air Force gear.

“We’re totally in,” Scott said.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Cole began bringing friends home while attending the prep school. That continued after he and his classmates completed Recognition as freshmen. Cole is now a junior.

Cade followed two years behind, repeating the same process. He’s now a freshmen, so the family hasn’t seen as much of him and won’t until the spring.

The circle has grown to include other members of their sons’ squadrons and athletes from wresting, lacrosse and soccer.

Parents Weekend and the football opener against Robert Morris are coming this weekend, and the Palmer home will be a meeting point for multiple families coming to town.

The Palmers relish the arrangement, and they’ve been assured the feeling goes both ways.

“We had one of our cadets say, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Palmer, I never would have made it in this place without you guys,’” Scott said. “It was one of the most touching moments I’ve ever had.”

And that’s the thing about touching – or giant breakfasts, for that matter – proximity matters.

COLORADO CONTINGENCY

Air Force football players from Colorado. The list may be incomplete, as the team's roster does not list freshmen.

LB Jackson Adams, so. (Aurora)

LB Are’an Burr, so. (Colorado Springs)

OL Alec Falk, fr. (Monument)

OL Matthew Heitmann, jr. (Littleton)

OL Adam Karas, sr. (Arvada)

DB Jake Martin, jr. (Monument)

DB Jalen Mergerson, sr. (Aurora )

RB Cade Palmer, fr (Colorado Springs)

DE Cole Palmer, jr. (Colorado Springs)

TE Caleb Rillos, sr. (Golden)

LB Julian Williams, jr. (Aurora)