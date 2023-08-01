Two veterans who had hoped for one more season will not be part of the Air Force football team when practice opens on Wednesday.

Fullback Emmanuel Michel and defensive back Zion Kelly, both of whom had taken the spring semester away from the academy and had tried to get an extra year of football, were not given that opportunity for reasons that were not made clear to The Gazette.

“He’s not in the program,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said about Michel, offering a similar response when asked about Kelly.

Neither player is listed on the roster, which, aside from listing no freshmen, appears to be the most complete version made public in at least a decade. In most years Calhoun has issued only a partial roster. The roster listed 107 players prior to the 2022 season-opener. In July, the preseason roster for 2022 included 133 names.

The loss of Michel presents obvious complications. With 125 career carries for 679 yards and five touchdowns, his potential return left open the possibility of experience at the fullback position vacated by the nation’s leading rusher, Brad Roberts.

Without Michel, Roberts or Sione Angilau, a junior also not listed on the roster, the fullback competition will likely come down to seniors Owen Burk and Jet Harris – listed as co-starters on the preseason depth chart – as well as sophomores Dylan Carson and Darius Stone. Tailback John Lee Eldridge III could also see time at the position.

Kelly likely would have provided depth at a cornerback position that took hits with the unexpected losses of Michael Mack (transfer) and Eian Castanguay (injury). Senior Corey Collins and juniors Trey Williams and Jamari Bellamy give the Falcons experienced options at the position.

The Falcons were successful in receiving turnback seasons for slot receiver Cade Harris and outside linebacker Matthew Malloy, both of whom saw injuries limit their time in 2022.

Harris hauled in a 41-yard touchdown catch against Wyoming last season. He’s listed as a junior on the roster but will have three more seasons of eligibility.

Malloy has played in 12 games over the past three seasons with 10 tackles.

Turnbacks have been a hit-or-miss item for the Falcons’ football team over the years. They can be granted by the academy in times of hardship – generally in the case of injuries for football players – and involve a cadet leaving the academy for a semester. That time is then tacked onto the end of what is typically a four-year, eight-semester experience. For football players, this means a December graduation and the opportunity to play an additional football season. NCAA eligibility is rarely an obstacle, as Air Force does not typically play freshmen, so their NCAA clock doesn’t begin until their sophomore season.

The main issue has been receiving the OK on turnbacks from the academy. In many cases, notably in the case of quarterback Kale Pearson in 2013, they have been denied. In 2020, more than three dozen football players utilized them when offered because of the impact of COVID-19. But generally there have been one or two players per year using them.

“It probably depends upon, I don’t want to say the mood, but that’s a decision that someone else makes,” Calhoun said.

The Falcons open practice Wednesday. Only two practices will be open to the public – Aug. 12 and 19.