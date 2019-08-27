Luck retirement hits home for safety Kauppila
Garrett Kauppila might be as qualified as any college football player to comment on Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement from the NFL after a series of injuries.
For one, Kauppila has followed the quarterback’s career since his days at Stanford. Kauppila grew up in Northern California as a fan of the Cardinal. The connection comes from Kauppila’s familiarity with rehabbing injuries. Since his senior year in high school he’s twice needed surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right knee, he’s broken his collarbone and last year he snapped his right arm.
The Air Force fifth-year senior safety also helped his brother on a journey back from major head trauma suffered in a motorcycle crash.
“Seeing him retire abruptly just goes show how much more there is to the game than what people see on the weekend,” said Kauppila, a first-team Academic All-American selection last year. “There’s a lot of preparation, mental aspect of the game and the toughness it takes. If I was at that point in my life with all he has going for him and other things going on, if my health was still a concern on a day-to-day basis, I can relate. It’s just not my reality for me. I always woke up the next morning after surgery knowing I’m ready for the next challenge and I’m ready to come back and do it all again. That’s how I’m going to play. I’m not going to play tentative. I’ll never do that. I’d rather lay it on the line for Air Force football and lose a season than know I played tentative and just got through, that’s not what any of my teammates deserve.”
Depth chart, roster updated
Air Force released its first depth chart of the season, though it must not be taken literally. Defensive tackle Jared Bair, who has hobbled in a walking boot for two weeks, is listed as a starter. The quarterback position had Isaiah Sanders and Donald Hammond III both bold with an “OR” between their names. But they were informed last week that Hammond would start.
The only other spot that didn’t reflect the way the Falcons have mostly lined up in spring camp is at safety, where Garrett Kauppila and Jeremy Fejedelem are expected to start. The depth chart lists Kauppila and Grant Theil as sharing a safety position, but Theil has seen much of his time at the hybrid outside linebacker position and could start there against Colgate.
Several players were added to the roster since the beginning of fall camp, a group that includes sophomores Corvan Taylor (safety), Rodney Higdon (cornerback), Grant Young (linebacker) and senior cornerback Eric Ward. Expect to see those four on special teams. The other additions were freshman slot receiver Dane Kinamon, who has stood out in scrimmages, and Hawk Wimmer, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound offensive guard.
Sanders proven as backup
With Air Force going with Donald Hammond III at quarterback (though the announcement hasn’t been officially made), it puts Palmer Ridge graduate back as the top backup. And that could prove valuable to the Falcons, who haven’t had quarterback start every game in a season since 2012.
Three times in his career, Sanders has been called upon to start after having not started the previous game(s). In those games – vs. Utah State in 2017, at Florida Atlantic and UNLV in 2018 – the Falcons have gone 2-1 and scored an average of 37 points.
Sanders’ average line in those games was 7-of-12 passing for 138 yards, a touchdown and an interception with 28 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
Three-star recruit cites allergy, leaves for UCLA
Freshman Deavyn Woullard has left Air Force and will play at UCLA, he announced on Twitter.
Woullard said it was determined he had a rare allergy and will not meet requirements to “pursue my career choice to become a commissioned officer in the United States Air Force.”
Rated as a three-star defensive back from Mission Viejo, Calif., Woullard completed basic training with the freshman class earlier this month.
“I am proud and forever grateful for having that once in a lifetime experience,” he wrote.
This isn’t the first player Air Force has lost to a Power Five program because of an allergy. Hakeem Adeniji, brother of former Falcons guard Moshood Adeniji, left because of a peanut allergy. He’s now a preseason first-team All-Big 12 pick as a 6-foot-5, 300-pound center at Kansas.
Brent Briggeman, The Gazette