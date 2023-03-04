On Feb. 25, the Air Force football took the practice field with the solemn reminder of a friend.

The date would have been Hunter Brown’s 22nd birthday.

“It was definitely heartwarming,” safety Camby Goff said of spending Brown’s birthday together as a team.

On Jan. 9, the first day of the winter semester, Brown died while on the way to class. The sophomore offensive linemen suffered a blood clot in his lungs, the coroner determined, the result of clotting that developed in his legs following an injury suffered in football practice.

The football team, now midway through spring practice, has spent the past two months dealing with the unexpected loss of a teammate.

“It was kind of a shock at first,” said center Thor Paglialong, who played the same position as Brown. “We all dealt with it in different ways. It was really sad for the whole football team. For the offensive line, especially the centers, he was one of us. So that really hurt. We’ve been trying our best to move forward and keep him in our thoughts and our prayers.”

Goff, a senior, said he had never experienced death in this way. He said the seniors have tried to lead the team through this difficult stretch while dealing with their own grief.

“Really just give each other some space, but also be available whenever another person is feeling bad,” Goff said of his approach. “It definitely is tragic to experience something like that for the team, especially a guy like Hunter who we really thought of as a friend, a brother; so just trying to be there for one another.”

Coach Troy Calhoun said Brown’s loss has been hard for the linemen as well the group of sophomores who came to the academy via the prep school along with Brown and developed a connection along the way.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

He noted quarterback Jackson Darlington, defensive back Jake Martin and fullback Sione Angelou are among those who were closest with Brown.

“That’s a tight-knit group,” Calhoun said. “That’s hard. There’s really no way to explain it in any detail.”

The team was informed of Brown’s death on the afternoon of Jan. 9. They had come to the football facilities to lift weights, but were instead called into a meeting room where they were told.

The team honored Brown’s family during its banquet, presenting his parents with the Carson Bird Award. According to a team press release, the award was established to honor “an Air Force football family member that has proven themselves to be courageous, selfless, relentless and tenacious. In addition, the award goes to someone who made a difference in a positive way. The award is not just a celebration of feats conquered, but also a charge to continue to attack every day no matter the odds stacked against you.”

Calhoun said he had never experienced a situation like this in his coaching career.

“The amount of time we put into these guys, there are stretches out of the calendar year where you’re with the players more than you are with your own kids,” he said. “It’s tough.”

The players said there would be obvious reminders of Brown, like the spring practice held on his birthday. But for the most part the demands of the academy and the rigors of football demand that they press ahead even as they continue to grieve.

“I hate to say it like that,” Paglialong said, “but we just kind of keep moving forward. It hurts, but we can’t linger in the past.”