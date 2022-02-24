Air Force has apparently made another swap on its football coaching staff.
Marc Bacote announced on Twitter that he will be joining the Falcons as a tight ends coach, presumably replacing Jonathan Himebach.
Himebach’s Twitter bio no longer makes any mention of the Air Force program. He had coached the Falcons tight ends for the past two seasons.
The move comes as Air Force is in its second week of spring practice.
Bacote was most recently at Hampton, where he coached wide receivers for two years. He also spent time at Rutgers, Howard, Richmond, Old Dominion, Morehead State, the Apprentice School and his alma mater, James Madison.
He played five years in arena football as a wide receiver.
Bacote tweeted that he has come full circle, from being born into an Air Force family to a father who served to now coaching on the academy’s staff.
The tight ends coaching spot has seen the most turnover in recent years on coach Troy Calhoun’s staff. Bacote will be the seventh to coach the spot for the Falcons in a span of nine seasons. The last person to coach the position for more than two years was Jake Moreland from 2012-14. Moreland was recently added to the Denver Broncos staff as tight ends coach.
Since capping a 10-3 season with a win over Louisville in the First Responder Bowl, the Falcons have seen three coaches depart. Defensive coordinator John Rudzinski took the same role at Virginia, and defensive backs coach Curome Cox joined him.