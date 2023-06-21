Cornerback Michael Mack II, a two-year starter for Air Force, has entered the transfer portal.

Mack tweeted on Monday evening, giving his stats and status as he announced his eligibility to potential suitors.

Phil Steele’s preseason All-Mountain West selections included Mack as a third-team selection, while Athlon Sports included him on the fourth team.

The native of Glenn Dale, Md., Mack broke into the starting lineup midway through his sophomore season in 2021. In 2022 he ranked seventh on the team with 42 tackles and had an interception and fumble recovery.

Entering his senior year at the academy, Mack would not be eligible to leave without penalty. Only cadets exiting before the start of classes in their junior year are free to leave without an obligation to repay the cost of their education.

It is unknown if Mack has negotiated terms to exit.

Mack remains on the team’s online roster, the latest version of which is still from the 2022 season. This is in contrast to offensive lineman Everett Smalley, who recently left the program and is no longer included on the roster.

The loss of Mack would be the another unexpected hit to the defensive secondary after a knee injury in spring practice is likely to cost cornerback Eian Castanguay the 2023 season. Castanguay and Mack made a combined 21 starts as juniors in 2022 as the Falcons went 10-3. Both started in wins over Army and Navy as Air Force recaptured the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, and both started in an Armed Forces Bowl victory over Baylor.

Jamari Bellamy, with four career starts, and Trey Williams, with one, become the lone cornerbacks on the roster with starting experience. The team also is expected to return Zion Kelly for a fifth season.