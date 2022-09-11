A defensive position change paid dividends on the first snap on Saturday.
Bo Richter, inserted into the starting lineup as a defensive end for the Falcons, threw Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout for a 3-yard loss to open the game. And Air Force’s tweaks – some by design, some by necessity – continued to pay off throughout the 41-10 victory over Colorado.
Zac Larrier carried the ball on Air Force’s third offensive play, busting loose for 28-yards.
Richter was a linebacker last season before moving up to the line and starting Saturday as the Falcons went with a smaller lineup, putting Richter and Vince Sanford on the edges and just Christopher Herrera and Peyton Zdroik on the interior line.
Larrier was a quarterback throughout his career, but the Falcons have added running back responsibilities for the two-time Mountain West 200-meter sprint champion. Larrier ran six times for 60 yards in his season debut after missing the opener with a groin injury.
“We’ve got to move guys around and try new lineups and the whole bit and find a way, like we always say, to get our best 11 out there for what we’re going to encounter,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said. “If you need a righty out of the bullpen, then you’ve got to go get a righty out of the bullpen.”
Another pseudo change came at cornerback, where Michael Mack II and Eian Castonguay played each snap. The previous week saw Corey Collins work into the mix at the position, but Collins left the team early last week.
“This is something we’ve been doing our whole lives, why should it change now?” Mack said, when asked about the strain of playing each play.
The secondary as a whole had no issues against the Buffaloes, giving up just 51 passing yards.
Inching closer to the Top 25
The Falcons (2-0) received the 37th most votes in the Associated Press Top 25 (same place as the previous week), but jumped to No. 29 by points in the USA Today/Coaches’ Poll.
Air Force is the only service academy or Mountain West team to receive votes.
The Falcons haven’t appeared in the Top 25 since the end of the 2019 season.
Rough weekend
Speaking of service academies and the Mountain West, Saturday was rough on both.
Army fell to 0-2 with a loss to UTSA. Navy is also 0-2 after losing 37-13 at home to Memphis, this coming after falling to FCS Delaware in the opener.
The Mountain West saw its teams go 3-7 in nonconference games on Saturday, including two losses to FCS teams (Incarnate Word 55-41 over Nevada; Weber State 35-7 over Utah State).
San Jose State (at Auburn), UNLV (at California) and Fresno State (vs. Oregon State) played Power Five teams to within seven points. But that will have to count as the week’s highlight for the conference outside of Air Force’s trouncing of the Buffaloes.
Also…
Air Force opened Sunday as 14-point favorites for Friday night’s game at Wyoming. The Falcons haven’t won in Laramie since 2012 and haven’t won there by more than six points since 2008. …. Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost on Saturday. Pete Thamel, a senior writer for ESPN, included Air Force coach Troy Calhoun among 15 names the Cornhuskers should consider as a replacement.