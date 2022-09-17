LARAMIE, Wyo. – The bad news for Air Force? It has been here before.
The good news for Air Force? It has been here before.
The Falcons opened Mountain West play with a crushing 17-14 loss at Wyoming on Friday night. They overcame a 10-0 deficit to lead 14-10, then couldn’t make a key play down the stretch as the Cowboys moved back in front, forced a punt with 5 minutes remaining, then ran out the clock.
This all happened at a place where the Falcons (2-1, 0-1 Mountain West) have now lost four in a row (they haven’t won in Laramie since 2012). Air Force was 15.5-point favorites. The team was without five key players because of injury and suffered a rash of illnesses during the week that kept players out of practice at different points and several IVs were administered during the game as the impacts were still being felt.
In short, it was one that would leave any team with regrets.
“It was hard to get back in that rhythm,” fullback Brad Roberts said. “But (Wyoming) played a great game and they ended up winning.”
Again, the Falcons have been in that situation before.
This is the sixth consecutive Mountain West opener dropped by the Falcons. Last year it was Utah State coming to Falcon Stadium as heavy underdogs and beating Air Force 49-45.
In 2019 it was a loss at Boise State that hinged on a pair of fourth-down plays – one Air Force didn’t convert, one the Broncos did – that had lasting repercussions.
Utah State went on to win a tie with Air Force for the Mountain Division in 2021. Boise State finished 2019 at 8-0 in the conference, while the Falcons were 7-1 – that game making all the difference.
And those were just the disappointing losses in the conference.
In 2019, Air Force went to Navy (just two weeks after losing to Boise State) and fell on a Malcolm Perry touchdown with 23 seconds remaining. It put the Falcons at 3-2 and with the conference race jeopardized and Commander-in-Chief’s trophy out of reach.
Air Force won its final eight games and finished the season ranked in the Top 25.
In 2021, the Falcons saw an overtime fumble in the end zone recovered by Army. That was Air Force’s second consecutive loss, knocked the record down to 6-3, assured it couldn’t take the coveted trophy competed for by the service academies and was demoralizing in nature.
Air Force won its final four games and hadn’t lost again until Friday night, when the nation’s third-longest winning streak was snapped at Wyoming.
In the Falcons’ four 10-win seasons under Troy Calhoun, the 11 losses have come by an average of 8.7 points. That would leave room for lament. But Air Force has shown an ability to recover.
They’re faced with that challenge again.
“We’ve got to come back and practice hard, harder than we did,” said linebacker Alec Mock said. “We’ve got to be fundamentally sound and we’ve got to rally with each other. We’ve got to pick each other up and we’ve got to be better.”