Three Air Force football games this fall will be shown on CBS, the academy and Mountain West announced on Wednesday.
The Falcons home games against Colorado State (1:30 p.m., Sept. 10) and Navy (10 a.m., Oct. 1) and the neutral site game against Army in the Commanders’ Classic in Arlington, Texas (9:30 a.m., Nov. 5) will all be shown on the network, the main CBS broadcast, not its cable subsidiary CBS Sports Network.
The last time the Falcons had three regular-season games broadcast on non-cable networks was in 2011 when they played Notre Dame on NBC and Army and Navy on CBS.
The Army game doesn’t technically count as a game under the Mountain West’s umbrella, since this was the year Army was supposed to host the series. CBS, which takes first pick of the conference games, picked four Mountain West games. Two were the home Air Force games, the others were Arizona at San Diego State (Sept. 3) and Utah State at Boise State (Nov. 25).
The Mountain West has yet to announce games selected by Fox, Fox Sports 1 or CBS Sports Network, the partners under the current media agreement.
Air Force is coming off a 10-3 season and is looking at what could be one of the more memorable schedules in recent memory. The home schedule includes visits from Boise State and Colorado State in addition to Colorado and Navy. The Army game attracted 32,537 to Globe Life Field last year and brought an overtime thriller, so the encore will be much anticipated.
Other trips for the Falcons include the first visit to UNLV since it began playing in the Oakland Raiders new stadium in Las Vegas. San Diego State will be opening its new stadium against Air Force this season. The Falcons will also visit Wyoming, where it hasn’t won since 2012, and Utah State, which dealt Air Force its only Mountain Division loss last season.