Air Force will enter the 2023 with its loftiest outside expectations in more than two decades.

The Falcons were picked to finish second in the now-divisionless, 12-team Mountain West. Coach Troy Calhoun’s team also landed four players on the preseason All-Conference team, tying 2011 for the most ever.

Senior running back John Lee Eldridge III, senior offensive lineman Thor Paglialong, junior defensive lineman Payton Zdroik and senior defensive back Trey Taylor were all preseason All-Mountain West picks. To place that in perspective, the team had three total preseason selections over a six-year span starting in 2013 – and two of those were one player (Weston Steelhammer).

As a team, the Falcons haven’t been picked second since they were slotted behind BYU in the conference’s inaugural season in 1999. The Mountain West moved to a two-division format from 2013-2022, and the Falcons were never picked to win their division (they were picked second twice, in 2016 and 2022).

Air Force has won at least 10 games in its past three full seasons (discounting the six-game 2020 season). They are 31-8 in that span, capping each of the three seasons with a bowl victory over a team from a Power Five conference.

Boise State was picked to win the conference, garnering 28 of the 37 first-place votes from the media panel. Air Force was second, receiving two first-place votes. Fresno State, San Diego State and San Jose State rounded out the top five.

Colorado State, entering its second season under coach Jay Norvell, was picked seventh.

The Ramps placed three players on the All-Mountain West Preseason Team, Tory Horton, who was selected as a wide receiver and punt returner, defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara and defensive back Jack Howell.

2023 Mountain West Predicted Order of Finish

1. Boise State (28) 433

2. Air Force (2) 364

3. Fresno State (5) 351

4. San Diego State (1) 338

5. San Jose State 293

6. Wyoming 281

7. Colorado State 201

8. Utah State 194

9. UNLV (1) 177

10. Hawaii 102

11. Nevada 92

12. New Mexico 60

2023 All-Mountain West Preseason Team

Offense

QB Chevan Cordeiro **, sr., San José State

WR Tory Horton* , sr., Colorado State

WR Justin Lockhart, jr., San José State

RB John Lee Eldridge III, sr., Air Force

RB George Holani**, sr., Boise State

OL Thor Paglialong, sr., Air Force

OL Cade Beresford**, sr., Boise State

OL Mose Vavao, sr., Fresno State

OL Cade Bennett**, jr., San Diego State

OL Frank Crum, sr., Wyoming

TE Mark Redman, sr., San Diego State

Defense

DL Payton Zdroik, jr., Air Force

DL Mohamed Kamara**, sr., Colorado State

DL Devo Bridges, sr., Fresno State

DL Jordan Bertagnole, jr., Wyoming

DL DeVonne Harris, jr., Wyoming

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

LB DJ Schramm**, sr., Boise State

LB Cody Moon, jr., San Diego State

LB Easton Gibbs*, jr., Wyoming

DB Trey Taylor, sr., Air Force

DB Jack Howell*, jr., Colorado State

DB Cam Stone, sr., Hawai’i

DB Ike Larsen**, so., Utah State

Specialists

P Jack Browning*, sr., San Diego State

PK John Hoyland*, jr., Wyoming

PR Tory Horton, sr., Colorado State

KR Christian Washington, so., New Mexico

Offensive Player of the Year: Chevan Cordeiro, Sr., QB, San Jose State

Defensive Player of the Year: Easton Gibbs, Jr., LB, Wyoming

Special Teams Player of the Year: Jack Browning, Sr., PK/P, San Diego State

* - member of the 2022 All-Mountain West first team

** - member of the 2022 All-Mountain West second team

All-Time Preseason All-Mountain West selections from Air Force

1999-2000 – Unavailable

2001 (3) – WR Ryan Fleming, OL Ben Miller, DL Justin Pendry

2002 – None

2003 (2) – OL Jesse Underbakke, PK Joey Ashcroft

2004 – None

2005 (1) – OL Jon Wilson,

2006 (1) – DL Gilberto Perez

2007 (1) – LB Drew Fowler

2008 (2) – OL Nick Charles, DL/LB Ryan Kemp

2009 (2) – OL Nick Charles, DB Chris Thomas

2010 (3) – RB Jared Tew, DB Reggie Rembert, DB Anthony Wright

2011 (4) – OL A.J. Wallerstein, DB Anthony Wright, DB Jon Davis, Ret. Jonathan Warzeka

2012 (2) – LB Alex Means, PK Parker Herrington

2013 – None

2014 – None

2015 (2) – DL Alex Hansen, DB Weston Steelhammer

2016 (1) – DB Weston Steelhammer

2017 – None

2018 – None

2019 (2) – DL Jordan Jackson, DB Jeremy Fejedelem

2020 (3) – OL Parker Ferguson, OL Nolan Laufenberg, LB Demonte Meeks

2021 – None

2022 (3) – RB Brad Roberts, OL Isaac Cochran, LB Vince Sanford

2023 (4) – RB John Lee Eldridge III, OL Thor Paglialong, DL Payton Zdroik, DB Trey Taylor