HOUSTON – Point totals aren’t necessarily bigger in Texas. But this tally was no problem for Air Force.

Another dominant performance from the defense allowed the Falcons to feel their way on offense and secure a 13-3 victory over Sam Houston on Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 25,121 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Falcons (2-0) allowed just 80 yards of offense – fourth lowest in program history – as they overcame a threat from a Bearkats program that moved up to the FBS level this year after a dominant run at the FCS level that included a national championship in 2020.

“We knew we had a serious challenge in front of us, but it was awesome to see the defense pull together and we knew we had the offense’s back,” said senior outside linebacker Bo Richter, who registered two of Air Force’s four sacks. “We knew they were going to produce eventually.”

Against a Sam Houston defense that more than held its own in a 14-0 opening loss at BYU last week, Air Force struggled to find its footing. The Falcons ran nine plays for minus-9 yards of offense in the first quarter and took a 3-0 lead into halftime on the first of two 42-yard field goals from Matthew Dapore.

For a while it looked like three points might be good enough to win.

“Coming out of halftime I thought that’s how the game was going to go,” Dapore said. “The offense opened up the game in the second half, but that was definitely going through my head. Low-scoring game for sure.”

Air Force gained 165 of its 258 yards of total offense in the second half, eventually wearing down the opponent.

“I learned a lot,” said Air Force quarterback Zac Larrier, who ran 19 times for 65 yards and completed a pass for 14 yards. “Just calmed down a little bit. It’s not always going to be easy and you’ve just got to take your time with it and take what they give you and that’s what we did and it was good from there.”

The defense allowed the offense the time to feel its way through. Sam Houston (0-2) went 3-and-out on six of its nine possessions and never gained more than 33 yards on a drive. Its points came on a field goal after an Air Force fumble.

Linebacker Alec Mock had 11 tackles. Payton Zdroik made six stops – five solos, including an 8-yard sack – from his spot on the defensive interior and PJ Ramsey and Richter caused havoc off the edges with three combined sacks, a quarterback hurry and a batted down pass.

It was more of the same from an Air Force defense that ranked No. 1 nationally in yardage allowed last year.

“I think the pressure, even on some of the throws that did get off, there’s no doubt, that was key,” coach Troy Calhoun said.

And by the end, the offense clicked.

Fullback Owen Burk ran 15 times for 69 yards in the second half, scoring the game’s lone touchdown on a 5-yard plunge in the fourth quarter.

“We started out slow,” said Burk, who had three carries for six yards at halftime. “I thought this was a good game. It showed us that we can finish. We’re tough enough to be able to finish. We’re tough enough to be able to keep going. Every snap we’re going to keep going. I thought that’s what today felt like, it was awesome.”