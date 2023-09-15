For the better part of three quarters, this version of Air Force football showed just what it can be.

Brushing aside a Utah State team that had won the past two meetings in the series, the Falcons cruised ahead by 32 points and ultimately won 39-21 in front of 18,400 at Falcon Stadium on Friday night.

“It was beautiful,” Falcons quarterback Zac Larrier said. “It’s how you draw it up.”

Seriously, this is exactly how the team would map out a game plan.

The fullbacks carried 10 times on a bruising, 12-play opening drive for a touchdown. Establishing the dominance up the middle opened up big plays on the perimeter, which then opened things up for a 49-yard pass play.

Meanwhile, the defense’s first four trips on the field resulted in a 3-and-out, a forced fumble, another punt after a four-play drive and an interception.

It was a snapshot of Air Force at its absolute finest, and against a team that been a roadblock.

“It definitely feels good to come back and beat these guys because we hadn’t beaten them the last two years,” said fullback Emmanuel Michel, who ran for 106 yards and three touchdowns. “We kind of had a bad taste in our mouth the last two years.”

Utah State finally found a rhythm after falling behind 39-7, scoring the game’s final two touchdowns.

The Aggies (1-2) made a change at quarterback, replacing senior Cooper Legas with true freshman McCae Hillstead. Legas was 2-of-7 passing for 46 yards with an interception and a lost fumble. Hillstead finished 18-of-27 with three touchdowns.

“We got pushed around most of the night and just couldn’t sustain anything,” Utah State coach Blake Anderson said. “Turnovers are brutal in a game like this, 3-and-outs; it’s very disappointing.”

Air Force has had its share of nights like this before, but not this particular group. This was Larrier’s third start at quarterback, and he passed for 84 yards and ran for 56 with a touchdown. The fullback position, which lost the nation’s leading rusher, Brad Roberts, to graduation, saw Owen Burk and Michel combine for a Roberts-esque 216 yards on 43 carries.

The emphasis on the fullback early in the game came as a result of last week’s lackluster early offensive showing in a 13-3 victory at Sam Houston.

“We really tried so hard to go to perimeter early,” said coach Troy Calhoun, who has the Falcons at 3-0 for the fourth time but first since 2016. “We learned from that.”

Air Force ran for 344 of its 428 yards of offense.

“Credit to coach Thiessen (the team’s offensive coordinator) and all those guys with the game plan,” Larrier said. “I’ve never felt more prepared for a game.”