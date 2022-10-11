For all the glitz and pomp associated with Las Vegas, the UNLV football team never offered that experience.
That has changed now.
When Air Force visits on Saturday, they’ll face the Rebels for the first time at Allegiant Stadium, the $1.9 billion indoor stadium of the Las Vegas Raiders that UNLV also calls home.
Completed in July 2020 as the second-most-expensive stadium in the world behind only the $5.5 billion SoFi Stadium in Southern California, Allegiant Stadium is just off the south end of the Las Vegas Strip and has within it 2,200 TVs, 44 escalators and 425 trees to keep the environment fresh.
Even for opposing players, a chance to play in this venue that will host the Super Bowl in 2024 is enticing.
“That’s 100%,” Air Force cornerback Eian Castonguay said. “Being just a fan of the NFL and all the teams — I’m a Lions fan; born into that, right? — any time we have a chance to go into a really nice facility and give ourselves that point of view of what a competitive environment is going to be, that’s a wonderful opportunity.”
Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said having an NFL stadium as a venue within the Mountain West Conference has paid dividends before, with players in the past asking about the opportunity to play in the multiuse stadium in San Diego that was known by many names over the year, most notably Qualcomm Stadium. Three Super Bowls were held there, and recruits were cognizant of the special opportunity to have that as a regular stop on the schedule.
San Diego State has now moved to its own stadium, starting this year, but UNLV keeps that tradition going.
“The opportunity to play in this facility is really, really splendid,” Calhoun said.
The experience offers a stark and Las Vegas-tinged contrast to UNLV’s former home at the suburban Sam Boyd Stadium, located several miles to the southeast of campus and the Strip. Air Force won four of its last five games at Sam Boyd Stadium, including the final two in 2014 and 2018.
The venue isn't the only change. UNLV (4-2, 2-1 Mountain West) has already matched its best win total since 2017.
Air Force's final three road games of the season are this one in Las Vegas, a meeting with Army in the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Park, and a trip to San Diego's new home at Snapdragon Stadium.