Air Force’s potential starting quarterback has seen action at other spots in the offseason backfield.

The team’s backup free safety spent the first half of his career at quarterback. In fact, his claim to fame was that for years he was the only opposing QB to have defeated Trevor Lawrence after their teams met in the Georgia playoffs.

A starting cornerback was a safety last year. A starting outside linebacker has played on the inside, on the end and with his hand in the dirt. A tackle has also been a tight end and guard. The starting nickel has seen time at both safety positions.

The list goes on and on. And coach Troy Calhoun says it must continue to do so.

“We aren’t getting ready-made guys,” Calhoun said, noting that when needs develop on the roster there isn’t the option at a service academy to plug it with transfers. “We have to be as flexible as possible.”

The examples are endless. To replace fullback Brad Roberts, the nation’s leading rusher last year, the Falcons are considering moving tailback John Lee Eldridge to that position and dedicated much of Eldridge’s time in spring practice and fall camp to prepare him for that contingency.

At cornerback, Jerome Gaillard Jr. has emerged as the probable starter after the unexpected loss of a Michael Mack (transfer) and Eian Castonguay (injury) Gaillard played safety last season.

Replacing Gaillard as the backup free safety is Jake Smith, the Georgia native who had played quarterback throughout his career and notably took down Lawrence’s team in high school.

Bo Richter is penciled in at outside linebacker this season, but he’s played three other spots on the defense during his time with the team.

"I still remember Ron Vanderlinden saying he could play a number of spots for us," Calhoun said, recalling the prophetic words of his former assistant when Richter was a recruit.

Camby Goff is entering his third year as a starter at the nickel position in the defensive secondary. But he was recruited as a safety and played both strong safety and free safety at times before settling in as nickel as a sophomore.

Even Zac Larrier, who may start Saturday’s opener at quarterback, has moved around to different positions as the team tried to capitalize on speed that has led him to Mountain West championships on the track.

The switching has helped achieve Calhoun’s goal of putting “the best 11 players on the field,” but it’s not always ideal for the players who aren’t able to settle in at a spot and master the nuances that come with experience.

“You can never get comfortable,” Richter said. “The more you play in a certain spot (you can see) that’s why the veterans just get better and better. Being able to stay in one spot, I think, will be advantageous for me this year. But generally I think it has helped me gain an encompassing understanding of our defense.

“I don’t think I was ever frustrated, but it hasn’t been seamless.”

Adam Karas called switching positions — in his case, from tight end to tackle and a sampling of guard — a “luxury.”

“You just know the offense a lot better,” said Karas, who is slotted as a starting tackle this year but would be ready to move around if more complications arise for a line that has already unexpectedly lost two returning starters since the start of spring practice.

Calhoun has long held the position that the team must first recruit athletes and then worry about positions. Multiple standouts early in his career — including defensive backs Anthony Wright Jr. and Andre Morris Jr. — were high school quarterbacks.

That philosophy hasn’t changed, but the change of rules that has permitted easier movement for transfers has heightened the need for Air Force to not only move recruits away from their original position, but then continue that shifting as their careers progress.

“The No. 1 thing we say is, all right, how do we do it differently? How do we do it better?” Calhoun said. “Just because the last result went OK, you know there has to be some things that are altered and changed. We have to be that open-minded and energetic to always be looking forward and being able to develop here.”

Experience has its advantages

The longevity within Air Force’s coaching staff has allowed it to learn from past maneuvers as it considers how best to handle position changes.

This was best highlighted by the handling this offseason of tailback John Lee Eldridge III.

The Falcons have moved a prolific tailback to fullback before, doing so in 2015 with Jacobi Owens, who rushed for more than 3,000 yards in his career. His move came out of nowhere, and the adjustments were made midseason.

Knowing a similar need might present itself in 2023 with Eldridge, the staff that includes offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen (in his 17th year) and Jake Campbell (in his 12th year) referred to Owens often when deciding to give Eldridge extensive work at fullback, so a midseason change would be more about review than starting from scratch.

“That name (Owens) has come up frequently when we discuss John Lee,” Calhoun said. “History never repeats itself, but there are a lot of similar rhymes.”