The quarterback position apparently continues to be unsettled as Air Force moves within three weeks of the season opener.

Jensen Jones, Ben Brittain and Zac Larrier, all seniors, have rotated through the spot since practice opened on Aug. 2.

“We’ve got three guys who have taken a bunch of snaps at that position,” said coach Troy Calhoun, adding that there doesn’t necessarily have to be a single quarterback emerge.

Calhoun suggested there could be multiple quarterbacks who could play 200-plus snaps this season.

“You’d rather there be some continuity,” he said, “but that may not be the case this year.”

Jones has been considered the favorite at the spot, based on his standing as the No. 2 option behind former quarterback Haaziq Daniels last season. A source told The Gazette that Jones has taken the most first-team reps during the first portion of fall camp.

Cornerback stands out

At Saturday morning’s practice, the first open to media this season, it was hard not to notice cornerback Jerome Gaillard working with the top team – if for no other reason than that he stands an unusual-for-the-position 6-foot-4.

Gaillard was listed as the No. 2 free safety on the preseason depth chart issued by the team. As Air Force looks to replace both starters at cornerback, he has clearly emerged as an option.

“He’s really done well this first week and a half at corner,” Calhoun said. “He has such good length, good savvy. Some guys are just more comfortable playing third base rather than shortstop just because of the angle or the way things line up. That’s real. And there’s a difference between playing safety and corner, too, just because of the sight lines that are in front of you and it just allows him to get his hands on guys a little bit sooner and with as long as he is, that could be helpful.”

Added senior safety Jayden Goodwin of Gaillard, “He’s one of those guys who has a high ceiling, a lot of potential.”

Broncos lineman impresses former coach

Calhoun found himself glued to the Denver Broncos preseason opener on Friday night watching his former defensive lineman Jordan Jackson.

Jackson was credited with a pair of tackles and a defended pass. He also drew a holding call as he fights for a roster spot.

“I was fired up last night,” Calhoun said. “I thought I was going to go to bed at a decent hour and I just kept watching and watching to see how No. 90 was playing.”

Opener set for 2024

Air Force will open the 2024 football season against FCS Merrimack, an academy spokesman confirmed.

The game will be held on Aug. 31, 2024 at Falcon Stadium.