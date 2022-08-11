Eight days after the start of practice for an Air Force team riding on high expectations, coach Troy Calhoun continued to stress the message that things are not as they appear from the outside.
The Falcons feature multiple games of starting experience at all 22 positions on offense and defense after winning 10 games last year, leading to expectations that included being picked second in the division (closer to perennial favorite Boise State than in any previous preseason poll), drawing votes in the Top 25 coaches poll and being singled out as one of a handful of teams nationally that could be favored in all of its games.
Calhoun, meeting with reporters for the first time since practice started, dismissed any such talk.
“I think we could be a later-developing team this year just because we do have a bunch of new guys in certain spots,” Calhoun said, reiterating a narrative he shared in July at Mountain West Media Days.
“I’m not saying it’s a thousand pieces,” he said, “but you’ve got to find out, 'all right, how are we going to make this thing fit together?'”
By the most traditional measure of returning starters — those who started at least half the teams' games the previous year — the Falcons have six starters back on defense and five on offense. That group includes quarterback Haaziq Daniels, fullback Brad Roberts, three offensive linemen, slot receiver Dane Kinamon, three players in the front seven on defense and two more in the secondary.
Because of injuries and players missing because of COVID-19 turnbacks over the past two years, the other positions also include players with two or more starts.
With Daniels and Roberts, along with tight end Kyle Patterson and Bronko Nagurski Trophy candidate Vince Sanford at outside linebacker among those who missed spring practice with injuries, Calhoun has stressed the limitations the team faced in the spring as well as his concerns over the offseason strength and speed development that he feels is critical in the leadup to a season.
Calhoun, asked specifically about the cohesion of the offensive line that returns five players with starting experience, noted that in other programs a player would need 15-plus starts to be talked about as an experienced veteran. Air Force has no linemen with that many starts.
“First week has been great,” said offensive lineman Isaac Cochran, a preseason All-Mountain West selection. “It’s really been awesome to get out with the guys and have some competition again. Moving against the scout and getting our competition reps against the 1s, it’s felt really good.
“I feel like, especially as an O-line, I feel like we’re far above where we were at this point last year. We had the level of teamwork that we were developing last year and we’ve been able to carry that over well into this season.”
With Calhoun closing practice to media this season, there haven’t been chances to observe the team on the field. He didn’t answer any questions about injuries thus far, though he did confirm that running back Jacob Trach had left the team. Trach was listed at No. 3 on the preseason depth chart.
The Falcons are losing multiple key contributors, a list that includes receiver Brandon Lewis, offensive guard Hawk Wimmer and defenders Jordan Jackson, Tre’ Bugg, Corvan Taylor and Demonte Meeks.
When considering a potential breakout star to fill that void on defense, Sanford — last year’s breakthrough player and a preseason All-Mountain West pick — couldn’t narrow the field to one player. He listed cornerbacks Michael Mack and Eian Castonguay, linebacker Bo Richter, defensive linemen PJ Ramsey, Jayden Thiergood and Kalawai’a Pescaia.
“The possibilities are endless,” Sanford said.
If the longtime coach agrees, he’s not revealing it. Instead, Calhoun talked about the team’s continued need to improve conditioning and desire to keep finding repetitions in practices, including Saturday’s first scrimmage of the fall that will be open to the public at Falcon Stadium.
“College football’s going to be brand new for them,” Calhoun said. “It’s going to hit them pretty suddenly. We’ve got to try to draft and create as many scenarios and rehearsals and hard practices and good scrimmages as we possibly can to help them possibly prepare for what comes down the road.”