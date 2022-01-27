Air Force’s coaching staff is back at full strength with signing day less than a week away and spring ball set to begin in less than a month.
The Falcons announced on Thursday that former graduates Charlie Jackson and Ken Lamendola are returning to join coach Troy Calhoun’s staff on the defensive side.
Lamendola’s hiring was reported by The Gazette earlier this week. Reports had indicated he would coach inside linebackers, the position he played under Calhoun and has coached at the Air Force prep school and Furman. However, Thursday’s announcement listed him simply as a “defensive assistant,” perhaps leaving the door open for Calhoun to conceal the identity of his new defensive coordinator the way he did four years ago when John Rudzinski took over the role.
It was Rudzinski’s departure two weeks ago for Virginia that started this latest series of moves, as defensive backs coach Curome Cox joined him with the Cavaliers.
Jackson will take the vacated defensive backs coaching role and serve as assistant head coach.
A 1998 Air Force graduate, Jackson was awarded the Brian Bullard Award, considered the team’s highest honor.
He has served as an NFL defensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos. He has served on college staffs at Colorado, UCLA, Utah State and with Air Force in 2004 under coach Fisher DeBerry.
In 2018, Jackson took over a winless NCAA Division II program at Kentucky State and led the team to a 7-3 record in his first year, the top turnaround in the nation and the program’s best winning percentage in 41 years.
Backup players to transfer portal
Tailback Jordan Gidrey and punter Charles Bein, both sophomores, announced earlier this week that they were leaving via the transfer portal.
Both have started games but finished the 2021 season as backups.
They will have three years of eligibility remaining at other programs.