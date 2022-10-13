Air Force football starts the second half of its season when it visits UNLV on Saturday.
Here are some reflections on the first half for the Falcons (4-2, 1-2 Mountain West).
TEAM MVP
Brad Roberts, senior fullback
Roberts just keeps trucking, putting himself on pace for 1,418 yards, 18 touchdowns and 240 carries – all of which would be top four in program history. And that pace doesn’t account for a potential 13th or 14th game. He is climbing up multiple career charts and is currently eighth all-time in rushing yards at Air Force, tied for first in career 100-yard games, eighth in touchdowns and ninth in rushing attempts. Roberts could well go down as the program’s most prolific fullback, and he’s having his best season yet.
Honorable mention: Kicker Matthew Dapore, who has made 10-of-11 field goal attempts, including all seven from inside 50 yards.
BIG-PICTURE
Everything still in play
The Falcons beat Navy, so they’re still in line to take the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy if they can beat Army on Nov. 5 in Texas. In the conference they are not out of anything despite the two losses (the 2015 Falcons won the Mountain Division with two losses). A lot would need to happen between now and the end of regular season on Nov. 26 for that to happen, but it’s not out of the question. Bottom line, they have to win, but none of their main goals – CIC, conference, bowl game – have been taken away at this point.
DISTURBING TREND
Injuries have been a killer
DeAndre Hughes, Dane Kinamon, Zac Larrier and Kyle Patterson have a combined 24 touches on offense, an average of one per game for each. That’s not enough. But that’s what injuries have done. The z-receiver position, where Kinamon and Larrier play, was already facing an uphill climb after losing Brandon Lewis (to graduation) and Micah Davis (to the transfer portal) after last year. Hughes, at tailback, and Patterson, tight end, have scarcely been factors as seniors, and both have shown the ability in the past to be all-conference caliber players. Now the bug has hit the defense, with linebacker Alec Mock and cornerback Michael Mack II expected to miss this week’s game. And the issues with health have gone beyond just standard injuries. Before a loss at Wyoming the team was hit with an illness that impacted around 40 players, knocking them out of practice during a week of preparation that was already shortened due to a Friday night game in Laramie.
BIGGEST ISSUE
Inconsistency on offense
The injuries have obviously played a factor, but the Falcons – despite the nation’s No. 1 rushing attack (352.2 ypg) and the top ranking in passing efficiency (181.08 rating) – haven’t consistently put up points. The overall totals don’t reflect this (Air Force’s scoring offense is second in the Mountain West at 31.8 ppg), but much of that came from steamrolling overmatched opponents Northern Iowa, Colorado and Nevada – teams with a combined 4-13 record. In the other games, the Falcons scored 14 at Wyoming, 13 against Navy and, while putting up a respectable 27 at Utah State, were outscored 14-3 in the final 11 minutes. Turnovers (the Falcons have lost eight fumbles and thrown an interception) have contributed to inconsistency.
BIGGEST SURPRISE
John Lee Eldridge, junior tailback
Eldridge has averaged 8.7 yards per carry, which would stand as a season record if he can maintain it. He has 460 rushing yards on 53 carries with one touchdown. The only remaining question is why Eldridge hasn’t seen the ball more, given his rate of success.